It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Fresno State-Colorado State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Fresno State-Colorado State.

With a large set of games in college basketball on Tuesday, you will get some high-end clashes, and you will get some games which look like a mismatch on paper. This is a mismatch on paper.

Fresno State is obviously one of the worst teams in the Mountain West. The Bulldogs have not yet won a conference game this season. They will continue to be at a competitive disadvantage in most of the Mountain West games they play, Air Force being the one main exception. Fresno State is the exact opposite of a good team in the sense that whereas good teams can win in different ways, Fresno State loses in different ways. Sometimes it's the offense, other times it's the defense. Some part of this team can't get the job done.

Fresno State actually played one of its better games of the season this past weekend. It grabbed a double-digit lead over conference leader Utah State on the road. However, the Bulldogs could not maintain their red-hot start, and they ultimately lost to the Aggies. We are left with the question: Will Fresno State gain confidence from an improved performance and realize it might actually be better than it previously felt it was, or will the Bulldogs be even more depressed and deflated after blowing the lead and failing to get a victory they wanted very badly? It's an interesting topic to consider.

Colorado State has been an up-and-down team so far this season. The Rams won at Nevada. They lost at home to UC Riverside. They won on the road by a very large margin at San Jose State. They lost at home to New Mexico and were dominated in the first half of that particular game. It's really hard to pin down the Rams and get a sense of how they will play on a given night. Colorado State has a wide degree of variance between its best and worst iterations. Bettors face a stiff challenge in terms of sizing up the Rams and being able to gauge how they will perform from one game to the next.

Here are the Fresno State-Colorado State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Fresno State-Colorado State Odds

Fresno State: +14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +920

Colorado State: -14.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -2000

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Fresno State vs Colorado State

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Fresno State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fresno State easily covered a huge spread on the road at Utah State this past weekend. The Bulldogs played a strong first half and made life beautiful for any bettor who had a Fresno State ticket. The win was basically sealed at halftime, given how large the spread (over 20 points) actually was. With FSU having covered a double-digit spread on the road in its last game, why not run it back with the Bulldogs here and count on them to cover one more huge spread away from home?

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rams have had a full week of rest heading into this game. They will be physically and mentally fresh, and they will run Fresno State out of the building.

Final Fresno State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Colorado State, but these teams are really tricky for bettors right now. Stay away from this game.

Final Fresno State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -14.5