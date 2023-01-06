By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

NFL teams continue to step up following the cardiac arrest suffered by Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills in his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night. The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, both owned by Gayle Benson, have donated 40 Automated External Defibrillators to the New Orleans Recreational Department.

The donation is a protective measure to help young athletes who may find themselves in emergency situations while participating in youth sports. Hamlin took a blow to the chest while making a tackle and suffered a cardiac incident shortly thereafter.

Hamlin was immediately treated by medical personnel and in the hospital at Cincinnati. While still listed in critical condition, his doctors said that the 24-year-old defensive back appeared to be on the road to recovery and that his “neurological function is intact” during their Thursday report.

Benson said the Saints and Pelicans wanted to do something to help those in youth sport following the Hamlin incident.

“In light of the horrible events involving Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, we felt it was urgent that we reach out to our local recreational facilities to determine their needs,” Benson said in a release. “NFL games have the most advanced medical staff and equipment on hand, and we believe this needs to be replicated as best as possible on the youth sports level.”

After Hamlin was ambulanced to the hospital following the incident, the game was suspended. The NFL decided Thursday that the game would not be played and the regular season would conclude Sunday night.