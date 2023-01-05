By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills are still in shock after witnessing one of their players go down on the field and literally battle for his own life. Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the moment, but fortunately, recent reports indicate that his condition has improved significantly. This is a very optimistic development for Hamlin and the Bills, but at this point, this young man is still not out of the woods just yet.

Despite their current predicament, however, the Bills still have to prepare for their upcoming game. This comes in the form of a Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The players remain distraught, but thankfully, a message from Damar’s own father, Mario Hamlin, should give them the motivation they need ahead of their final regular season game.

According to Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Damar’s dad spoke with the team on Thursday to provide an update on his son’s current condition. McDermott revealed that part of the conversation was Mario Hamlin telling the squad that they should focus on their preparations for the Patriots game. Mario said that this was what Damar would want.

Coach McDermott noted that Mr. Hamlin’s message, along with the good news on Damar’s improving condition, has helped the players overcome their distress — at least to some extent. At this point, they will need to use Damar’s current condition as motivation for their matchup against the Patriots. The Bills want to end their stellar regular season on a high, but more importantly, they will want to get a win for Damar Hamlin.