4 bold predictions for the Saints final preseason game vs Chargers

The New Orleans Saints Week 3 preseason contest is their final opportunity to gear up for the 2022 regular season. They will be taking on the Los Angeles Chargers, and there is a lot riding on this game for many players on both sides of the field.

For now, we will take a look at the Saints and see what could be expected from them in this final preseason contest. The Saints are hoping to bounce back after a down year in 2021 in which they struggled with a bevy of injuries. Getting their players some run time in the preseason could help them improve on their 2021 campaign.

But so far, most of the Saints’ starters haven’t gotten any action during preseason play, which is a bit of a concern as the regular season nears. Will that change in their final preseason contest? Let’s take a look at four bold predictions for the Saints Week 3 preseason contest.

New Orleans Saints Preseason Week 3 Predictions

4. Ian Book will struggle for the third straight game

Ian Book has gotten the most action out of any quarterback for the Saints so far this preseason, and the results haven’t exactly been encouraging. Book has shown his potential to make big plays with both his arm and legs at times, but he’s committed two turnovers in both preseason contests so far, and has been a big reason for New Orleans’ stagnant preseason offense.

Book is trying to justify his spot on the roster as the Saints third quarterback, but he’s not making things easier for himself with his poor preseason play. Book’s struggles against the Chargers will continue, as he will throw a pair of interceptions and record another fumble while working the entire second half of the game. As a result, the Saints will have a tough decision to make on the 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

3. Eric Wilson earns himself a roster spot

The Saints are trying to figure out who is going to fill out their linebacker depth chart, and Eric Wilson is one of the guys in the competition. Wilson was a former starter for the Minnesota Vikings who could immediately come in and help New Orleans’ linebacker corps. With Pete Werner out due to a groin injury, Wilson has been making a case to fill in for him until he returns to start the season.

Wilson has been solid in training camp, and put together a nice performance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. He should get a long look in this game, and Wilson’s strong performance will help him secure a roster spot. Wilson will end up with eight tackles and a fumble recovery to help the Saints defense keep them in the game despite Book’s struggles.

2. Trevor Penning wins the starting left tackle job

Trevor Penning has had an up-and-down training camp so far, but he’s come on strong in recent weeks. As James Hurst continues to deal with a foot injury, Penning has been getting first team reps, and he’s been doing quite well with them. Week 3 of the preseason is his final shot to win the starting left tackle job, and it says here that he will do just that.

Penning will get a bit of a longer look than most of the starters given that the coaches will want one final look at his play before the regular season starts. But he will hold up well in pass protection, while also creating a hole for Alvin Kamara to use on the first drive that allows him to explode for a 24 yard run. Penning won’t play long, but by the time he checks out of this game, the starting left tackle job will be his.

1. Jameis Winston and the starting offense will play two drives and score just a field goal

Jameis Winston has been working to get himself back into a live game ever since he tore his ACL and MCL in Week 8 of the 2021 season. It looks like he will do just that in Week 3 of the Saints preseason schedule. Winston and the rest of New Orleans Saints starters will get two drives of action in this one to get them some game action before the start of the season before turning things over to the second-stringers.

Winston’s time leading the offense will be a mixed bag. The first drive will end in a three-and-out, but he will bounce back on the second drive and lead the Saints down the field, with the highlight being Kamara’s aforementioned big run. The drive will stall out in the red zone, but Winston does enough to get his team three points. It’s a solid drive that the Saints are hoping they will be able to build off of as they head into the 2022 regular season.