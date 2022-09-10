The New Orleans Saints are set to begin a new era this year following Sean Payton’s decision to step down as Head Coach. Dennis Allen is set to take the reins this season and will face off with the Atlanta Falcons in the opening matchup. New Orleans also elected to make a two-year commitment to Jameis Winston by giving him a new contract to remain the starting quarterback. While this is a year of transition, there is still reason for optimism surrounding the Saints. Here are four Week 1 Saints predictions ahead of the opening game’s kickoff.

4. Michael Thomas records a Touchdown

Michael Thomas is one of the biggest question marks around the NFL this season. He has been considered one of the best wide receivers in the league but has suffered some major injuries in recent years and it is unclear what level he will be at when he returns. Thomas led the NFL with 149 catches for 1725 yards receiving in 2019 and was awarded AP Offensive Player of the Year for his strong play. Since this time he has played a total of just seven games since this point including missing the entire season last year due to a setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.

Saints WR Michael Thomas asked if the guy we saw in 2019 is still there: “I’m trying to top that.” — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 7, 2022

While the injury concerns are legitimate, look for Michael Thomas to flash what a high-level wide receiver he is capable of being. He is still just 29 years old and as long as the ankle is healed he is set to have several solid years ahead of him. People forget about you quickly in the NFL if you do not maintain a high level of play. Expect Thomas to silence the doubters and begin putting himself back on the map by securing a touchdown in Week 1.

3. Saints force 2+ turnovers

While the Saints may be somewhat of a question mark heading into the season, it feels the Falcons have not go enough attention for the disappointing state they are currently in. The franchise is in the process of rebuilding and traded away Matt Ryan this offseason to further indicate this. Marcus Mariota is set to be the Week 1 starter for the Falcons who has had turnover concerns in the past. Throughout his seven-year NFL career thus far, Mariota has tallied 77 passing touchdowns, 45 interceptions, and 35 fumbles.

Look for the Saints to feast on the opportunity and force two turnovers as Mariota makes his debut with the Falcons. New Orleans has an impressive secondary highlighted by Marshon Lattimore and Tyronn Mathieu. The Falcons will likely be conservative with what they ask Mariota to do but expect the ball to find its way into the Saints defense’s possession twice in the opening matchup.

2. Jameis Winston records 3+ touchdowns

There seemed to be a lack of clear commitment from the Saints about Jameis Winston following last season. Winston spent the past two seasons with the organization as he began by learning behind Drew Brees and then getting a chance to become the starter last year. He only played in seven games last year before suffering a torn ACL which shut down his season. Heading into free agency it was unclear if Winston would be back. New Orleans ultimately decided they had seen enough encouraging play and elected to bring back the 28-year-old.

Even with the limited opportunities, there were some notable strides in the right direction for Winston during his time in New Orleans. Last year, he produced 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions in the seven games of action he received. In his last season as the starter in Tampa Bay, Winston tallied a ridiculous 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Expect the former number one pick to make a statement with his play and prove the progress he is making by throwing three touchdowns in the opening game of the season.

1. Saints win by double-digits

The stage has been set for a great start to Dennis Allen’s tenure in New Orleans. The matchup with the Falcons provides a great opportunity to secure a win as the team seems to be heading for a top pick in next year’s draft. While the direction of the Saints’ season is to be determined, getting a win in Week 1 would go a long way to lifting spirits and providing confidence. Expect them to cruise to a double-digit victory.

The spread currently favors the Saints by 9.5 points and this is a mark they should be expected to hit. Even considering New Orleans is set to travel to Atlanta, their better-constructed roster is sure to reign supreme. Expect the Saints to get off on the right foot in 2022 and start the season off with a convincing double-digit victory.