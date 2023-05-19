Breana Tiesi (better known as “Bre”) is already one of the new breakout real estate agent stars on Selling Sunset, and now she’s adding legal scholar to her areas of expertise. Tiesi — the mother of one of Nick Cannon‘s 12 children — claimed in a fresh season 6 episode of the hit Netflix reality show that Nick Cannon technically doesn’t have to pay child support to her because he’s had more than 10 children.
“The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support,” Tiesi explained. “Or because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household’.”
Cannon and Tiesi share son Legendary, but Tiesi makes clear in the show that she doesn’t rely on Cannon for financial support. “I take care of myself,” Tiesi says. “If my son needs something, or we do, I ask, that’s all I have to do. I know he’s a good dad and Nick is not my sugar daddy, Nick is not the reason I’m where I’m at.”