Breana Tiesi (better known as “Bre”) is already one of the new breakout real estate agent stars on Selling Sunset, and now she’s adding legal scholar to her areas of expertise. Tiesi — the mother of one of Nick Cannon‘s 12 children — claimed in a fresh season 6 episode of the hit Netflix reality show that Nick Cannon technically doesn’t have to pay child support to her because he’s had more than 10 children.

“The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support,” Tiesi explained. “Or because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household’.”

Cannon and Tiesi share son Legendary, but Tiesi makes clear in the show that she doesn’t rely on Cannon for financial support. “I take care of myself,” Tiesi says. “If my son needs something, or we do, I ask, that’s all I have to do. I know he’s a good dad and Nick is not my sugar daddy, Nick is not the reason I’m where I’m at.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tiesi later adds in a confessional interview: “I definitely strive to be the best at everything, to the point where I drive myself insane, but I’ve worked my ass off to be where I’m at. I did this all myself, and of course, my son is even more of a motivation. I want to give him everything from me. Not from my partner.”

With the popularity and success of Selling Sunset, it seems unlikely that Bre Tiesi has to worry at all about financial assistance from Nick Cannon. She might want to worry about all the shade-throwing going on amongst her fellow agents this season though.