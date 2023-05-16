Nick Cannon is pretty active on social media and usually highlights his children frequently. However, the Masked Singer host explained why his 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey are not posted as much as his 10 other children.

“Moroccan has more of her personality, right?” Jason Lee asked Cannon on his podcast published last week.

“I don’t know,” Cannon responded. “I think he’s more like me because he’s funny but he be talking s—.”

Lee joked that Moroccan “needs to be on social media,” Lee asked why he is not.

“The few times we have let him go, he does it so classy. They said something about his mom, and he said, ‘Hold up,’ ” Cannon revealed. “He was on Twitch. He’s like, ‘First of all, I don’t discuss any of my family issues and I feel like you’re being disrespectful right now. That’s not why I’m here, so if you’re going to continue to ask me questions, I’m going to ask you to remove yourself.’ ”

“I love it, but Mariah is more of a private person, which I understand,” Cannon said of Moroccan’s handling of the situation.

“So it’s a balance, it’s alignment. I let them run. They make TikTok videos with me and do all this stuff. And they do it with Mariah too, but I let them have a little bit more freedom, especially stepping into the place of being almost teenagers,” he continued.

Cannon later touched upon what Carey thinks of him having so many children.

“She’s high frequency. She’s like, ‘You alright? How you doing? You handling it all?’ And she’s like, ‘As long as you don’t bring that bulls— to the manor of Carey.’ She lives in her own world. Nothing can infiltrate that. When we talk daily, she just checks in on my spirit.”

Besides his 12-year-old twins with Carey, Cannon has 10 other children.

Brittany Bell and Cannon share 6-year-old son Golden “Sagon,” 2-year-old Powerful Queen and 7-month-old son Rise Messiah. He has 22-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and a 5-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa and a 10-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi. The television personality also has a 7-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole and a 4-month-old daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott’s 5-month-old son, Zen, died in December 2021 from a brain tumor.