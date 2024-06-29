Apple TV+ will be introducing six new original projects premiering this July.

July 10

Rashida Jones plays Suzie in Sunny, an American expat in Kyoto, Japan. Her life gets turned upside down when her and husband and son disappear after a mysterious plane crash. Her husband's company sends her Sunny (voiced by Joanna Sotomura), part of their new batch of domestic robots. Suzie initially resents Sunny's attempts to console her, but they gradually develop a surprising friendship. Through that, they start to uncover the truth of what really happened to Suzie's family and begin to become dangerously entangled in a world she never knew existed.

July 12

Me follows the story of 12-year-old Ben (Lucian-River Chauhan) who's trying to navigate being in middles school: bullies, crushes and high school dances. And that's just the outside. He also has to adjust to his newly blended family. Oh, he also has super powers. The 10-episode season sees Ben on his journey of self-discovery and truly learn what having superpowers mean. He finds an unexpected ally in his stepsister Max (Abigail Pniowsky). She tries to help him harness his powers as well as uncover the mysteries and tragedies of his community. All this, while having to understand his place in this world.

July 19

Omnivore is narrated by renowned chef René Redzepi. The series explores how certain ingredients build societies, shape our beliefs and forever change the course of human history. The show journeys from the salt flats of Peru to the coffee forests of Rwanda to the the wild tuna off the Spanish coast. Each of the episodes celebrates how we grow, transform and consume our planet's best resources — our food.

Lady in the Lake follows the story of Jewish housewife Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) who's trying to leave her past behind and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist following a young girl's disappearance in 1960s Baltimore. Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram) is trying to navigate the politics of Black Baltimore as she struggles to provide for her family. While they lives may seem disparate at first, Maddie starts to become fixated with Cleo's death, which places everyone around her and Cleo in danger.

The seven-episode series also stars the next Superman David Corenswet, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Mikey Madison and Y'lan Noel.

July 24

Time Bandits is the series adaptation of Terry Gilliam's 1981 film. Join a group of ragtag thieves and their newest recruit, an 11-year-old history nerd, as they journey through space and time. Their mission: to save the boy's parents – and the rest of the world. Co-written by What We Do In The Shadows' Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the series stars Kal-El Tuck, Lisa Kudrow, Sarah Darkin and Tadgh Murphy.

July 31

Women in Blue (Las Azules) is inspired by true events when four women in 1970s Mexico join the country's first female police force, defying the ultraconservative norms of their time. They quickly find out that their squad was only formed as a publicity stunt in order to distract the media and the public of the existence of a serial killer.

As more people die, María (Bárbara Mori), becomes obsesses with catching the killer; Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), daughter of a renowned police officer; Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana), a fingerprint analyst and Valentina (Natalia Téllez), a young rebel, team up to secretly investigate the crimes, achieve what no male cop has been able to do and bring justice to the victims.