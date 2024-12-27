Even after the Christmas holiday, Hulu is bringing a new wave of titles this weekend (Sign up for a free trial!).

An Anna Kendrick-led movie

The first highlight of the weekend's slate is Alice, Darling. The Anna Kendrick-led drama follows a young woman in a toxic relationship. Throughout the movie, she attempts to regain herself.

Alice, Darling was directed by Mary Nighy in her directorial debut. Alanna Francis wrote the screenplay for the drama. Kaniehtiio Jessie, Charles Carrick, and Wunmi Mosaku also star in it alongside Kendrick.

The movie premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It was subsequently given a limited theatrical release starting on December 30, 2022.

John Boyega's best performance

While John Boyega is best known for playing Finn in the recent Star Wars sequel trilogy, his best performance came in Breaking. In the movie, he plays a veteran who holds up a bank.

It depicts the real-life story of the late Brian Brown-Easley. Boyega plays Brown-Easley in the movie. The late Michael K. Williams and Nicole Beharie also starred in it.

Abi Damaris Corbin wrote and directed Breaking. Kwame Kwei-Armah also co-wrote the script with Corbin. Breaking's story was based on a 2018 article from Task & Purpose.

Breaking premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January. Bleecker Street subsequently acquired the movie's distribution rights. Breaking was released in theaters on August 26, 2022.

Boyega's second role after The Rise of Skywalker was Breaking. He first starred in Naked Singularity in 2021 alongside Olivia Cooke and Bill Skarsgård.

Since Breaking, Boyega has starred in The Woman King and They Cloned Tyrone. Additionally, Boyega narrated World War II: From the Frontlines.

Breaking was well-received by critics and audiences. It currently holds an 81% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The Popcornmeter score is even higher at 84%.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (December 27-29, 2024)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (December 27-29, 2024). Note: They are separated by day.

December 27

The Year: 2024

Breaking

Don’t Tell Comedy

December 28

Alice, Darling

Amber Alert

