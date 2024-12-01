The Christmas season is upon us, and a lot of new titles are coming to Hulu in December 2024 (sign up for a free trial!).
They have a new wave of titles coming to Hulu in December. Some of the highlights include Law & Order, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, and the Twilight saga.
Everything coming to Hulu in December 2024
Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu in December 2024. They are separated by day.
December 1
- Bunk’d (Seasons 1-7)
- Ace of Cakes (Season 9)
- Alaskan Bush People (Seasons 8-11)
- Bahamas Life (Season 5)
- Buddy vs. Duff (Season 4)
- Caribbean Life (Seasons 5, 17)
- Chopped (Seasons 53-55)
- Deadliest Catch (Season 5)
- Dirty Jobs (Season 4)
- Ghost Adventures (Seasons 5, 8)
- Gold Rush (Season 5)
- House Hunters (Season 170)
- House Hunters (Home for the Holidays) (Season 173)
- House Hunters International (Season 140)
- Maine Cabin Masters (Season 8)
- Sherlock Hound (Season 1; DUBBED)
- Street Outlaws (Season 5)
- Welcome to Plathville (Seasons 4-5)
- Antwone Fisher
- Cast Away
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- Cheaper by the Dozen 2
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
- Epic
- Epic Movie
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- Ice Age: Continental Drift
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Moulin Rouge
- Mr. Holland’s Opus
- The Muppets
- Muppets Most Wanted
- Muppet Treasure Island
- Rio 2
- Sommersby
- Speed
- Bad Moms
- This Christmas
- Gladiator
- National Security
- Paradise Highway
- The Perfect Guy
- The Perfect Holiday
- The Quick and the Dead
- Ricki and the Flash
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
- Twilight
- Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- Twilight Saga: New Moon
December 3
- Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern (Seasons 1-2)
- Breaking Amish (Season 1)
- Breaking Amish: Brave New World (Season 2)
- Breaking Amish: LA (Season 3)
- A Crime to Remember (Season 1)
- Ghost Adventures: Artifacts (Season 1)
- Ghost Adventures: House Calls (Seasons 1-2)
- Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (Season 8)
- Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-2)
- My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (Seasons 6-9)
- My Feet Are Killing Me (Seasons 1-2)
- My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps (Season 1)
- Property Brothers at Home (Seasons 1-2)
- Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House (Season 1)
- Rock the Block (Seasons 1-2)
- Selena + Restaurant (Season 1)
- sMothered (Seasons1-3)
- The Family Chantel (Seasons 1-3)
- The Flipping El Moussas (Season 1)
- The Great Food Truck Race (Seasons 13-14)
- Tiny House Hunters (Season 2)
- Tournament of Champions (Seasons 2-3)
- Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme
December 4
- Light Shop (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
- Storm Crashers
December 5
- Wild Crime (Season 4)
- The Alaska Triangle (Season 1)
- Ancient Aliens (Seasons 20A)
- Barnwood Builders (Season 16)
- Barnwood Builders (Season 17)
- Chopped (Seasons 20-21)
- Chopped Junior (Seasons 6-7)
- Chopped Next Gen (Season 1)
- The Curse of Oak Island (Season 11)
- Fixer Upper: Behind the Design (Season 1)
- Fixer Upper: The Castle (Season 1)
- Fixer Upper: The Hotel (Season 1)
- Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse (Season 1)
- Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine (Seasons 1-2)
- Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan (Seasons 1-2)
- Hot Ones (New Episodes)
- The Murder Tapes (Seasons 1-2)
- My Big Fat Fabulous Life (Seasons 6-9, 10-11)
- Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch (Seasons 1-2)
- MythBusters (Season 19)
- MythBusters Jr. (Season 1)
- 90 Day Diaries (Season 1)
- 7 Little Johnstons (Seasons 1-6)
- Supermarket Stakeout (Season 1)
- A Deadly Threat to My Family
- Living
December 6
- Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble (Season 1)
- Paris Has Fallen (Season 1)
- Doctor Dolittle
- Doctor Dolittle 2
- Flycatcher
- Marley & Me
- Marley & Me: The Puppy Years
- Summer Camp
December 7
- Destruction Decoded (Season 2)
- Inside Enchanted Forests (Series Premiere)
- Celebrity IOU (Seasons 1-2)
- Chopped Sweets (Season 3)
- Deadliest Catch (Seasons 19-20)
- Deadly Women (Season 14)
- Dr. Pimple Popper (Seasons 1-2, 9)
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop (Season 1)
- Evil Lives Here (Seasons 1, 3-4, 14-15)
- Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death (Seasons 1-3)
- Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks (Season 1)
- Extreme Couponing (Seasons 1-2)
- Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp (Season 1)
- Fatal Vows (Season 5)
- Maine Cabin Masters (Season 9)
- Nightmare Next Door (Seasons 1-2)
- The Perfect Murder (Season 3)
- Street Outlaws (Seasons 12-13)
- Ugliest House In America (Seasons 1, 3-4)
- Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise (Season 2)
- Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes (Season 1)
- The Convert
December 9
- Step Up
- Step Up 2 The Streets
- Step Up 3D
December 10
- Caught! (Season 1)
- Critical Incident (Season 1)
- Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders (Season 1)
- Farmhouse Fixer (Season 1)
- Food Network Star (Seasons 11-13)
- Gold Rush (Seasons 7-12)
- Guy’s Big Bite (Season 1)
- Guy’s Big Game (Season 1)
- I Love a Mama’s Boy (Season 1)
- Mysteries at the Museum (Season 1)
- Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off (Seasons 1-2)
- The Real Full Monty
- Save My Skin (Season 4)
- Unsellable Houses (Season 1)
- Sugarcane
- Coup!
December 11
- Down to the Studs (Season 1)
- Extravagant Spaces (Season 1)
- Home to Homestead (Season 1)
- The Reveal (Season 3)
- Tiny Bnb (Seasons 2-3)
- The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton (Season 1)
December 12
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (Season 6)
- 48 Hours to Buy (Season 1)
- Interrogation Raw (Season 2B)
- Knight Fight (Season 1)
- The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries (Season 1)
December 13
- Don’t Tell Comedy
- Joe Mande: CHILL
- No Way Up
- Scarygirl
- A Sudden Case of Christmas
December 14
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Seasons 45-49)
- Disappeared (Seasons 5, 8-12)
- Expedition Unknown (Seasons 1-5)
- Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail (Seasons 1-2)
- Gold Rush: South America (Season 1)
- Gold Rush: White Water (Seasons 4-8)
- Hoarding: Buried Alive (Seasons 1-2)
- How It’s Made (Seasons 23-24)
- I (Almost) Got Away With It (Seasons 1-2)
- Kids Baking Championship (Seasons 1-4, 11)
- MILF Manor (Seasons 1-2)
December 16
- Law & Order (Seasons 1-20)
December 17
- Blink
- Cuckoo
December 18
- The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher
December 19
- America’s Top Dog (Season 1)
- Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here? (Season 1)
- The Proof Is Out There (Season 4)
- Zombie House Flipping (Season 6A)
- A Model Murder
December 20
- Lost Treasures of the Bible (Series Premiere)
- Ilana Glazer: Human Magic
- Darkness of Man
- The Inheritance
December 24
- Arctic Convoy
December 26
- America’s 10 Most Hated (Season 1)
- Court Cam (Season 7A)
- Full Metal Jousting (Season 1)
- 200% Wolf
December 27
- The Year: 2024
- Breaking
- Don’t Tell Comedy
December 28
- Alice, Darling
- Amber Alert
