The Christmas season is upon us, and a lot of new titles are coming to Hulu in December 2024 (sign up for a free trial!).

They have a new wave of titles coming to Hulu in December. Some of the highlights include Law & Order, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, and the Twilight saga.

Everything coming to Hulu in December 2024

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu in December 2024. They are separated by day.

December 1

Bunk’d (Seasons 1-7)

Ace of Cakes (Season 9)

Alaskan Bush People (Seasons 8-11)

Bahamas Life (Season 5)

Buddy vs. Duff (Season 4)

Caribbean Life (Seasons 5, 17)

Chopped (Seasons 53-55)

Deadliest Catch (Season 5)

Dirty Jobs (Season 4)

Ghost Adventures (Seasons 5, 8)

Gold Rush (Season 5)

House Hunters (Season 170)

House Hunters (Home for the Holidays) (Season 173)

House Hunters International (Season 140)

Maine Cabin Masters (Season 8)

Sherlock Hound (Season 1; DUBBED)

Street Outlaws (Season 5)

Welcome to Plathville (Seasons 4-5)

Antwone Fisher

Cast Away

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Epic

Epic Movie

A Good Day to Die Hard

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Miracle on 34th Street

Moulin Rouge

Mr. Holland’s Opus

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Muppet Treasure Island

Rio 2

Sommersby

Speed

Bad Moms

This Christmas

Gladiator

National Security

Paradise Highway

The Perfect Guy

The Perfect Holiday

The Quick and the Dead

Ricki and the Flash

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

Twilight

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: New Moon

December 3

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern (Seasons 1-2)

Breaking Amish (Season 1)

Breaking Amish: Brave New World (Season 2)

Breaking Amish: LA (Season 3)

A Crime to Remember (Season 1)

Ghost Adventures: Artifacts (Season 1)

Ghost Adventures: House Calls (Seasons 1-2)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (Season 8)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-2)

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (Seasons 6-9)

My Feet Are Killing Me (Seasons 1-2)

My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps (Season 1)

Property Brothers at Home (Seasons 1-2)

Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House (Season 1)

Rock the Block (Seasons 1-2)

Selena + Restaurant (Season 1)

sMothered (Seasons1-3)

The Family Chantel (Seasons 1-3)

The Flipping El Moussas (Season 1)

The Great Food Truck Race (Seasons 13-14)

Tiny House Hunters (Season 2)

Tournament of Champions (Seasons 2-3)

Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

December 4

Light Shop (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Storm Crashers

December 5

Wild Crime (Season 4)

The Alaska Triangle (Season 1)

Ancient Aliens (Seasons 20A)

Barnwood Builders (Season 16)

Barnwood Builders (Season 17)

Chopped (Seasons 20-21)

Chopped Junior (Seasons 6-7)

Chopped Next Gen (Season 1)

The Curse of Oak Island (Season 11)

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design (Season 1)

Fixer Upper: The Castle (Season 1)

Fixer Upper: The Hotel (Season 1)

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse (Season 1)

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine (Seasons 1-2)

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan (Seasons 1-2)

Hot Ones (New Episodes)

The Murder Tapes (Seasons 1-2)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (Seasons 6-9, 10-11)

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch (Seasons 1-2)

MythBusters (Season 19)

MythBusters Jr. (Season 1)

90 Day Diaries (Season 1)

7 Little Johnstons (Seasons 1-6)

Supermarket Stakeout (Season 1)

A Deadly Threat to My Family

Living

December 6

Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble (Season 1)

Paris Has Fallen (Season 1)

Doctor Dolittle

Doctor Dolittle 2

Flycatcher

Marley & Me

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years

Summer Camp

December 7

Destruction Decoded (Season 2)

Inside Enchanted Forests (Series Premiere)

Celebrity IOU (Seasons 1-2)

Chopped Sweets (Season 3)

Deadliest Catch (Seasons 19-20)

Deadly Women (Season 14)

Dr. Pimple Popper (Seasons 1-2, 9)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop (Season 1)

Evil Lives Here (Seasons 1, 3-4, 14-15)

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death (Seasons 1-3)

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks (Season 1)

Extreme Couponing (Seasons 1-2)

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp (Season 1)

Fatal Vows (Season 5)

Maine Cabin Masters (Season 9)

Nightmare Next Door (Seasons 1-2)

The Perfect Murder (Season 3)

Street Outlaws (Seasons 12-13)

Ugliest House In America (Seasons 1, 3-4)

Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise (Season 2)

Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes (Season 1)

The Convert

December 9

Step Up

Step Up 2 The Streets

Step Up 3D

December 10

Caught! (Season 1)

Critical Incident (Season 1)

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders (Season 1)

Farmhouse Fixer (Season 1)

Food Network Star (Seasons 11-13)

Gold Rush (Seasons 7-12)

Guy’s Big Bite (Season 1)

Guy’s Big Game (Season 1)

I Love a Mama’s Boy (Season 1)

Mysteries at the Museum (Season 1)

Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off (Seasons 1-2)

The Real Full Monty

Save My Skin (Season 4)

Unsellable Houses (Season 1)

Sugarcane

Coup!

December 11

Down to the Studs (Season 1)

Extravagant Spaces (Season 1)

Home to Homestead (Season 1)

The Reveal (Season 3)

Tiny Bnb (Seasons 2-3)

The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton (Season 1)

December 12

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (Season 6)

48 Hours to Buy (Season 1)

Interrogation Raw (Season 2B)

Knight Fight (Season 1)

The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries (Season 1)

December 13

Don’t Tell Comedy

Joe Mande: CHILL

No Way Up

Scarygirl

A Sudden Case of Christmas

December 14

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Seasons 45-49)

Disappeared (Seasons 5, 8-12)

Expedition Unknown (Seasons 1-5)

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail (Seasons 1-2)

Gold Rush: South America (Season 1)

Gold Rush: White Water (Seasons 4-8)

Hoarding: Buried Alive (Seasons 1-2)

How It’s Made (Seasons 23-24)

I (Almost) Got Away With It (Seasons 1-2)

Kids Baking Championship (Seasons 1-4, 11)

MILF Manor (Seasons 1-2)

December 16

Law & Order (Seasons 1-20)

December 17

Blink

Cuckoo

December 18

The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher

December 19

America’s Top Dog (Season 1)

Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here? (Season 1)

The Proof Is Out There (Season 4)

Zombie House Flipping (Season 6A)

A Model Murder

December 20

Lost Treasures of the Bible (Series Premiere)

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic

Darkness of Man

The Inheritance

December 24

Arctic Convoy

December 26

America’s 10 Most Hated (Season 1)

Court Cam (Season 7A)

Full Metal Jousting (Season 1)

200% Wolf

December 27

The Year: 2024

Breaking

Don’t Tell Comedy

December 28

Alice, Darling

Amber Alert

