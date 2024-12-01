The Christmas season is upon us, and a lot of new titles are coming to Hulu in December 2024 (sign up for a free trial!).

They have a new wave of titles coming to Hulu in December. Some of the highlights include Law & Order, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, and the Twilight saga.

Everything coming to Hulu in December 2024

Hulu logo on a TV.

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu in December 2024. They are separated by day.

December 1

  • Bunk’d (Seasons 1-7)
  • Ace of Cakes (Season 9)
  • Alaskan Bush People (Seasons 8-11)
  • Bahamas Life (Season 5)
  • Buddy vs. Duff (Season 4)
  • Caribbean Life (Seasons 5, 17)
  • Chopped (Seasons 53-55)
  • Deadliest Catch (Season 5)
  • Dirty Jobs (Season 4)
  • Ghost Adventures (Seasons 5, 8)
  • Gold Rush (Season 5)
  • House Hunters (Season 170)
  • House Hunters (Home for the Holidays) (Season 173)
  • House Hunters International (Season 140)
  • Maine Cabin Masters (Season 8)
  • Sherlock Hound (Season 1; DUBBED)
  • Street Outlaws (Season 5)
  • Welcome to Plathville (Seasons 4-5)
  • Antwone Fisher
  • Cast Away
  • Cheaper by the Dozen
  • Cheaper by the Dozen 2
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
  • Epic
  • Epic Movie
  • A Good Day to Die Hard
  • Ice Age: Continental Drift
  • Miracle on 34th Street
  • Moulin Rouge
  • Mr. Holland’s Opus
  • The Muppets
  • Muppets Most Wanted
  • Muppet Treasure Island
  • Rio 2
  • Sommersby
  • Speed
  • Bad Moms
  • This Christmas
  • Gladiator
  • National Security
  • Paradise Highway
  • The Perfect Guy
  • The Perfect Holiday
  • The Quick and the Dead
  • Ricki and the Flash
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
  • Twilight
  • Twilight Saga: Eclipse
  • Twilight Saga: New Moon

December 3

  • Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern (Seasons 1-2)
  • Breaking Amish (Season 1)
  • Breaking Amish: Brave New World (Season 2)
  • Breaking Amish: LA (Season 3)
  • A Crime to Remember (Season 1)
  • Ghost Adventures: Artifacts (Season 1)
  • Ghost Adventures: House Calls (Seasons 1-2)
  • Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (Season 8)
  • Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-2)
  • My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (Seasons 6-9)
  • My Feet Are Killing Me (Seasons 1-2)
  • My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps (Season 1)
  • Property Brothers at Home (Seasons 1-2)
  • Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House (Season 1)
  • Rock the Block (Seasons 1-2)
  • Selena + Restaurant (Season 1)
  • sMothered (Seasons1-3)
  • The Family Chantel (Seasons 1-3)
  • The Flipping El Moussas (Season 1)
  • The Great Food Truck Race (Seasons 13-14)
  • Tiny House Hunters (Season 2)
  • Tournament of Champions (Seasons 2-3)
  • Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

December 4

  • Light Shop (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
  • Storm Crashers

December 5

  • Wild Crime (Season 4)
  • The Alaska Triangle (Season 1)
  • Ancient Aliens (Seasons 20A)
  • Barnwood Builders (Season 16)
  • Barnwood Builders (Season 17)
  • Chopped (Seasons 20-21)
  • Chopped Junior (Seasons 6-7)
  • Chopped Next Gen (Season 1)
  • The Curse of Oak Island (Season 11)
  • Fixer Upper: Behind the Design (Season 1)
  • Fixer Upper: The Castle (Season 1)
  • Fixer Upper: The Hotel (Season 1)
  • Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse (Season 1)
  • Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine (Seasons 1-2)
  • Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan (Seasons 1-2)
  • Hot Ones (New Episodes)
  • The Murder Tapes (Seasons 1-2)
  • My Big Fat Fabulous Life (Seasons 6-9, 10-11)
  • Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch (Seasons 1-2)
  • MythBusters (Season 19)
  • MythBusters Jr. (Season 1)
  • 90 Day Diaries (Season 1)
  • 7 Little Johnstons (Seasons 1-6)
  • Supermarket Stakeout (Season 1)
  • A Deadly Threat to My Family
  • Living

December 6

  • Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble (Season 1)
  • Paris Has Fallen (Season 1)
  • Doctor Dolittle
  • Doctor Dolittle 2
  • Flycatcher
  • Marley & Me
  • Marley & Me: The Puppy Years
  • Summer Camp

December 7

  • Destruction Decoded (Season 2)
  • Inside Enchanted Forests (Series Premiere)
  • Celebrity IOU (Seasons 1-2)
  • Chopped Sweets (Season 3)
  • Deadliest Catch (Seasons 19-20)
  • Deadly Women (Season 14)
  • Dr. Pimple Popper (Seasons 1-2, 9)
  • Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop (Season 1)
  • Evil Lives Here (Seasons 1, 3-4, 14-15)
  • Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death (Seasons 1-3)
  • Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks (Season 1)
  • Extreme Couponing (Seasons 1-2)
  • Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp (Season 1)
  • Fatal Vows (Season 5)
  • Maine Cabin Masters (Season 9)
  • Nightmare Next Door (Seasons 1-2)
  • The Perfect Murder (Season 3)
  • Street Outlaws (Seasons 12-13)
  • Ugliest House In America (Seasons 1, 3-4)
  • Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise (Season 2)
  • Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes (Season 1)
  • The Convert

December 9

  • Step Up
  • Step Up 2 The Streets
  • Step Up 3D

December 10

  •  Caught! (Season 1)
  • Critical Incident (Season 1)
  • Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders (Season 1)
  • Farmhouse Fixer (Season 1)
  • Food Network Star (Seasons 11-13)
  • Gold Rush (Seasons 7-12)
  • Guy’s Big Bite (Season 1)
  • Guy’s Big Game (Season 1)
  • I Love a Mama’s Boy (Season 1)
  • Mysteries at the Museum (Season 1)
  • Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off (Seasons 1-2)
  • The Real Full Monty
  • Save My Skin (Season 4)
  • Unsellable Houses (Season 1)
  • Sugarcane
  • Coup!

December 11

  • Down to the Studs (Season 1)
  • Extravagant Spaces (Season 1)
  • Home to Homestead (Season 1)
  • The Reveal (Season 3)
  • Tiny Bnb (Seasons 2-3)
  • The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton (Season 1)

December 12

  •  Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (Season 6)
  • 48 Hours to Buy (Season 1)
  • Interrogation Raw (Season 2B)
  • Knight Fight (Season 1)
  • The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries (Season 1)

December 13

  • Don’t Tell Comedy
  • Joe Mande: CHILL
  • No Way Up
  • Scarygirl
  • A Sudden Case of Christmas

December 14

  • Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Seasons 45-49)
  • Disappeared (Seasons 5, 8-12)
  • Expedition Unknown (Seasons 1-5)
  • Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail (Seasons 1-2)
  • Gold Rush: South America (Season 1)
  • Gold Rush: White Water (Seasons 4-8)
  • Hoarding: Buried Alive (Seasons 1-2)
  • How It’s Made (Seasons 23-24)
  • I (Almost) Got Away With It (Seasons 1-2)
  • Kids Baking Championship (Seasons 1-4, 11)
  • MILF Manor (Seasons 1-2)

December 16

  • Law & Order (Seasons 1-20)

December 17

  • Blink
  • Cuckoo

December 18

  • The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher

December 19

Related NewsArticle continues below
New to Hulu this Weekend (November 22-24, 2024)
New to Hulu this Weekend (November 22-24, 2024)
New to Hulu this Weekend (November 15-17, 2024)
New to Hulu this Weekend (November 15-17, 2024)
New to Hulu this Weekend (November 8-10, 2024)
New to Hulu this Weekend (November 8-10, 2024)
  • America’s Top Dog (Season 1)
  • Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here? (Season 1)
  • The Proof Is Out There (Season 4)
  • Zombie House Flipping (Season 6A)
  • A Model Murder

December 20

  • Lost Treasures of the Bible (Series Premiere)
  • Ilana Glazer: Human Magic
  • Darkness of Man
  • The Inheritance

December 24

  • Arctic Convoy

December 26

  • America’s 10 Most Hated (Season 1)
  • Court Cam (Season 7A)
  • Full Metal Jousting (Season 1)
  • 200% Wolf

December 27

  • The Year: 2024
  • Breaking
  • Don’t Tell Comedy

December 28

  • Alice, Darling
  • Amber Alert

Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.