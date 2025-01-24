This weekend (January 24-26, 2025), Hulu has three new titles coming to the streaming service (Sign up for a free trial!). The end of the month is nearing, so expect even more titles once February approaches.

Still, Hulu has two movies and a documentary film to catch this weekend. One of them stars the great Nicolas Cage, and another is a true crime documentary. Check out what they are about.

A Nicolas Cage horror flick

The first highlight of the weekend is Arcadian. It is a recent horror movie starring Nicolas Cage. He plays the father of two teenagers as they all attempt to survive a post-apocalyptic world.

Arcadian premiered at the 2024 South by Southwest festival on March 11, 2024. RLJE Films acquired the distribution rights to it, giving Arcadian a theatrical release on April 12, 2024. It grossed just over $1.2 million worldwide at the box office.

After its theatrical release, Arcadian was also released on streaming. Shudder and AMC+ both made the movie available to stream on their platforms. Now, it is on Hulu.

A true crime documentary is coming to Hulu

The Killer Insider: The Ruth Finley Story is a new true crime documentary directed by Greg Breeman. The synopsis, per IMDb, reads: “After her husband's close call with a heart attack, his wife feels haunted by a serial slayer and struggles to determine whether this stalker is imagined or real.”

The documentary stars Teri Hatcher, Tahmoh Penikett, Eduard Witzke, and Eric Breker. It was written by Katie Gruel, who has written episodes of Perception and Shades of Blue.

What is City of Dreams?

The final movie coming to Hulu this weekend is City of Dreams. It stars Ari Lopez, Alfredo Castro, Paulina Gaitán Ruíz, and Diego Calva.

City of Dreams held its world premiere at the Mammoth Film Festival on March 5, 2023. Roadside Attractions subsequently acquired its distribution rights months later.

Roadside Attractions gave City of Dreams a theatrical release on August 30, 2024. Originally, it was supposed to be released in theaters on April 5, 2024. It was then pushed back several months.

All 3 titles coming to Hulu this weekend (January 24-26, 2025)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (January 24-26, 2025). Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, January 24

The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story

Arcadian

City of Dreams

