As spooky season approaches, Hulu is packing the horror hits in October 2024 (sign up for a free trial!). Here is everything coming to the streaming service.

The big highlight coming to Hulu in October is the Season 4 premiere of Abbott Elementary. Also coming to Hulu in October is a Bruce Springiness documentary called Road Diary.

Everything coming to Hulu in October 2024

Below the full list of titles that are new to Hulu in October 2024. They are separated by day.

October 1

The Amazing Race (Seasons 31, 33, and 34)

America’s Next Top Model (Seasons 11-15)

CSI: Miami (Seasons 6-10)

Survivor (Seasons 14-19)

Undercover Boss (Season 8)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

An American Citizen (1992)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Barbarian (2022)

Beyond JFK: The Question of Conspiracy (1991)

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

Blood In, Blood Out (1993)

Bogus (1996)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Coco (En Español) (2017)

The Dancer Upstairs (2003)

Dashcam (2021)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Don’t Say a Word (2001)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

El Crimen Del Cácaro Gumaro (2014)

The Empty Man (2020)

Evita (1996)

The Fly (1986)

From Hell (2001)

The Happening (2008)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022)

It’s a Wonderful Knife (2023)

Joy Ride (2001)

Just Wright (2010)

La Cara Oculta (aka: The Hidden Face) (2011)

La Misma Luna (aka: Under the Same Moon) (2008)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

Long Shot (2019)

Ma (2019)

Miami Rhapsody (1995)

Miss Bala (2012)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

The New Age (1994)

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Purge (2013)

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

Q&A (1990)

Ready or Not (2019)

The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile (2022)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Sideways (2004)

Signs (2002)

Silkwood (1983)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

Swimfan (2002)

That Night (1993)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Warrior’s Way (2010)

Todo Cambia (2000)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Unbreakable (2000)

Underwater (2020)

We Bought a Zoo (2011)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

October 2

Last Days of the Space Age (Season 1)

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome (Season 1)

101 Fast Foods That Changed the World (Season 1)

After the First 48 (Season 9)

Ax Men (Seasons 2-3)

Campus Nightmares (Season 1)

Designing Blind (Season 1)

Double Divas (Seasons 1-2)

The Eleven (Season 1)

Evil Up Close: Complete Season 1

Flippin’ Sisters!: (Season 1)

The Haunting of… (Seasons 4-5)

The Haunting of… Specials (Season 1)

House vs. House (Season 1)

Jacked: Auto Theft Task Force (Season 1)

Lost U-Boats of WWI (Season 1)

My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera (Seasons 1-2)

My Ghost Story: Hauntings Revealed (Season 1)

My Life as a Gangster Girl (Season 1)

Pawnography (Season 1)

Scraps: Parts Uneaten (Season 1)

Secrets of Polygamy (Season 1)

Stalked by a Ghost (Season 1)

Supernatural Sisters (Season 1)

The Real Wolfman (Season 1)

The UnXplained (Season 6)

Tiny House Nation: Family Edition (Season 1)

Tiny House Nation: Unpacked (Season 1)

UFO Files (Seasons 1-2)

Undercover: Caught on Tape (Season 1)

Abracadaver (2024)

October 3

Hold Your Breath (2024)

Witches: Truth Behind the Trials (Series Premiere)

Dan Da Dan: Series Premiere (Subbed and Dubbed)

Killer Cases (Season 5)

October 4

Blood for Dust

October 5

American Justice (Seasons 15-16)

American Murder House (Season 1)

American Restoration (Seasons 2-3)

The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters (Season 2)

Billy the Exterminator (Seasons 2-3)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Season 3 Premiere; subbed)

Cajun Pawn Stars (Season 1)

Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak (Season 1)

Demon Lord, Retry! R (Season Premiere; subbed)

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult (Season 1)

First Blood (Season 1)

Get Swank’d (Season 1)

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America (Season 1)

Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force (Seasons 1-2)

Swamp Mysteries (Season 2)

Wahlbur

October 7

Solar Opposites: Halloween Special

October 8

What Would You Do? (Season 17 Premiere)

Black Out (Season 1B; dubbed)

Coroner: Complete Series

October 9

La Máquina (Complete series)

Scamanda (Series premiere)

Accused (Season 2 premiere)

October 10

Abbott Elementary (Season 4 premiere)

Expedition Amazon

American Hoggers (Seasons 1-2)

American Pickers (Seasons 22-23)

Ancient MonsterQuest (Season 1)

Appalachian Outlaws (Seasons 1-2)

Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier (Season 1)

The Family That Slays Together (Season 1)

Flipping Vegas (Season 2)

Griselda: The Godmother (Season 1)

Growing Up Gotti (Seasons 1-2)

Haunted Encounters: Face to Face (Season 1)

I Love You… But I Lied (Season 3)

I Love You… But I Lied: After Dark (Season 1)

I Solved a Murder (Season 1)

I Survived… (Seasons 6-9)

I’ll Haunt You When I’m Dead (Season 1)

Long Island Serial Killer (Season 1)

Mobsters (Seasons 3-5)

MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot (Season 1)

MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures (Season 1)

Ms. Murder (Season 1)

Murder at the Country Club (Season 1)

Swamp People (Season 15)

Triple Digit Flip (Seasons 1-2)

The Grab (2022)

October 11

Mr. Crocket (2024)

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Series Premiere (Subbed)

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

Sting (2024)

October 12

Celebrity Close Calls (Season 1)

Celebrity Ghost Stories: Classics (Seasons 3-4)

Celebrity House Hunting (Season 1)

The First 48 (Seasons 4, 18-19, 21, 24)

Interrogation Raw (Season 2)

My Haunted House (Season 3)

My Haunted Vacation (Season 1)

Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (Season 1-3)

Taking the Stand (Seasons 2-3)

The Definitive Guide to the Mob (Season 1)

October 13

Tracker (Season 1)

Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte

October 14

Family Guy: Halloween Special

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest (Season 3 premiere; subbed)

October 15

FX’s American Horror Stories: Huluween Event

The Three Musketeers – Part I: D’Artagnan (2023)

The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady (2023)

October 16

Nemesis

October 17

Dark Side of the Ring (Season 5)

Reginald the Vampire (Season 2)

Butterfly Tale (2023)

October 18

Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara

Rivals (Season 1)

The Devil’s Climb

Mayhem! (2023)

October 19

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Late Night with the Devil (2023)

October 21

Carved (2024)

Beyblade X (Season 1A)

October 22

What We Do in the Shadows (Season 6 premiere)

October 24

Parking Wars (Seasons 1-2)

The Speedway Murders (2023)

October 25

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

The Beast Within (2024)

October 29

Bachelor Pad (Season 1)

October 31

60 Seconds to Sell (Season 1)

The Best and Worst U.S. Presidents (Season 1)

Born in the Wild (Season 1)

Duck Dynasty (Seasons 6-7)

Living in Secret (Season 1)

Miracles Decoded (Season 1)

MysteryQuest (Season 1)

Pawn Stars (Season 19)

Transition of Power: Presidential Legacy (Season 1)

Washington The Warrior (Season 1)

