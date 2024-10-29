As the holiday season approaches, Netflix is pulling out all the stops with a wave of festive releases, long-awaited series returns, and a lineup of captivating movies. From holiday-themed originals like Meet Me Next Christmas with Christina Milian to high-energy shows like Outer Banks and Cobra Kai, there’s something for every Netflix viewer in November, Variety reports. Whether you’re in the mood for a cozy rom-com or the thrill of buried treasure with the Pogues, this month’s releases are packed with diverse picks.
November also features new holiday movies, crime thrillers, and even anime, starting with November 1 releases like Free State of Jones and 60 Days In. One highlight includes Emilia Pérez, a Cannes-winning crime musical debuting on November 13, alongside Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley, a documentary chronicling the legendary singer’s impact and comeback. Later in the month, fans can also anticipate installments of Arcane Season 2 and another round of Chef’s Table. Below, you’ll find the complete list of all the November releases.
November 2024 Netflix Releases
November 1
60 Days In (Season 7)
A Paris Christmas Waltz
Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase
Fall Into Winter
Free State of Jones
Goosebumps
It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football
Just Go With It
Let Go
Love in the Wild (Season 2)
Maid in Manhattan
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Oblivion
Pompeii
The Scorpion King
Sixteen Candles
Superbad
The Whale
Whiplash
November 5
Dirty Jobs (Seasons 1-2)
Love Village (Season 2)
November 6
Love Is Blind: Argentina
Meet Me Next Christmas
Pedro Páramo
November 7
10 Days of a Curious Man
Born for the Spotlight
Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson
Face Off (Seasons 6-8)
Outer Banks (Season 4, Part 2)
November 8
A Holiday Engagement
Bank Under Siege
The Cage
The Christmas Trap
Investigation Alien
My Dad's Christmas Date
Mr. Plankton
Vijay 69
Umjolo: The Gone Girl
November 9
Arcane (Season 2, Act I)
The Lost City
November 10
Focus
November 11
Rob Peace
November 12
Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen
Rhythm + Flow: Brazil
The Fast and the Furious Franchise
November 13
EMILIA PÉREZ
Hot Frosty
The Mothers of Penguins
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley
Sisters' Feud
SPRINT (Part 2)
November 14
Beyond Goodbye
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish
The Lost Children
November 15
A.P. Bio (Seasons 1-4)
Cobra Kai (Season 6, Part 2)
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Million Dollar Decorators (Season 2)
November 16
Arcane (Season 2, Act II)
November 18
Wonderoos (Season 2)
November 19
UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special
Zombieverse: New Blood
November 20
Adoration
Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy
GTMAX
The Merry Gentlemen
Our Oceans
Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)
Shahs of Sunset (Seasons 3-4)
November 21
Maybe Baby 2
Tokyo Override
November 22
900 Days Without Anabel
The Empress (Season 2)
Gold Rush (Seasons 1-2)
The Helicopter Heist
JOY
The Piano Lesson
Pokémon Horizons (Part 4)
Spellbound
Tex Mex Motors (Season 2)
TRANSMITZVAH
When the Phone Rings
November 23
Arcane (Season 2, Act III)
November 25
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey
The Creature Cases (Chapter 4)
November 26
Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All
November 27
Chef's Table (Volume 7)
Our Little Secret
November 28
Asaf
Is it Cake? Holiday
The Madness
November 29
Senna
The Snow Sister