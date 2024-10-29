As the holiday season approaches, Netflix is pulling out all the stops with a wave of festive releases, long-awaited series returns, and a lineup of captivating movies. From holiday-themed originals like Meet Me Next Christmas with Christina Milian to high-energy shows like Outer Banks and Cobra Kai, there’s something for every Netflix viewer in November, Variety reports. Whether you’re in the mood for a cozy rom-com or the thrill of buried treasure with the Pogues, this month’s releases are packed with diverse picks.

November also features new holiday movies, crime thrillers, and even anime, starting with November 1 releases like Free State of Jones and 60 Days In. One highlight includes Emilia Pérez, a Cannes-winning crime musical debuting on November 13, alongside Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley, a documentary chronicling the legendary singer’s impact and comeback. Later in the month, fans can also anticipate installments of Arcane Season 2 and another round of Chef’s Table. Below, you’ll find the complete list of all the November releases.

November 2024 Netflix Releases

November 1

60 Days In (Season 7)

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase

Fall Into Winter

Free State of Jones

Goosebumps

It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football

Just Go With It

Let Go

Love in the Wild (Season 2)

Maid in Manhattan

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Pompeii

The Scorpion King

Sixteen Candles

Superbad

The Whale

Whiplash

November 5

Dirty Jobs (Seasons 1-2)

Love Village (Season 2)

November 6

Love Is Blind: Argentina

Meet Me Next Christmas

Pedro Páramo

November 7

10 Days of a Curious Man

Born for the Spotlight

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson

Face Off (Seasons 6-8)

Outer Banks (Season 4, Part 2)

November 8

A Holiday Engagement

Bank Under Siege

The Cage

The Christmas Trap

Investigation Alien

My Dad's Christmas Date

Mr. Plankton

Vijay 69

Umjolo: The Gone Girl

November 9

Arcane (Season 2, Act I)

The Lost City

November 10

Focus

November 11

Rob Peace

November 12

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil

The Fast and the Furious Franchise

November 13

EMILIA PÉREZ

Hot Frosty

The Mothers of Penguins

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley

Sisters' Feud

SPRINT (Part 2)

November 14

Beyond Goodbye

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

The Lost Children

November 15

A.P. Bio (Seasons 1-4)

Cobra Kai (Season 6, Part 2)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Million Dollar Decorators (Season 2)

November 16

Arcane (Season 2, Act II)

November 18

Wonderoos (Season 2)

November 19

UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special

Zombieverse: New Blood

November 20

Adoration

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy

GTMAX

The Merry Gentlemen

Our Oceans

Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)

Shahs of Sunset (Seasons 3-4)

November 21

Maybe Baby 2

Tokyo Override

November 22

900 Days Without Anabel

The Empress (Season 2)

Gold Rush (Seasons 1-2)

The Helicopter Heist

JOY

The Piano Lesson

Pokémon Horizons (Part 4)

Spellbound

Tex Mex Motors (Season 2)

TRANSMITZVAH

When the Phone Rings

November 23

Arcane (Season 2, Act III)

November 25

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey

The Creature Cases (Chapter 4)

November 26

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All

November 27

Chef's Table (Volume 7)

Our Little Secret

November 28

Asaf

Is it Cake? Holiday

The Madness

November 29

Senna

The Snow Sister