As October draws to a close, Netflix invites viewers to embrace the eerie atmosphere of the season with an array of new releases. From spine-chilling horror films to gripping documentaries, this weekend’s lineup promises something for everyone looking to celebrate the spooky spirit, per PopCulture. Whether you prefer a psychological thriller or a heartwarming documentary, Netflix serves up a feast of frightful entertainment to enjoy while nestled safely indoors.

Frights and Fascinations Await

Kicking off the weekend is Don’t Move, a chilling horror thriller that captures the essence of nightmarish fears. Starring Kelsey Asbille, the film follows Iris, who goes hiking after suffering a personal loss. Her serene journey takes a terrifying turn when she encounters a stranger who injects her with a paralytic drug. With only 20 minutes before her body shuts down, Iris must navigate a treacherous trail and escape her assailant. This high-stakes race against time promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, providing an adrenaline rush that resonates with classic horror themes.

Adding a unique twist to true crime, This Is the Zodiac Speaking arrives as a gripping three-part docuseries. It revisits the infamous Zodiac Killer case, offering fresh perspectives and insights into one of history's most notorious unsolved mysteries. This docuseries invites viewers to delve deeper into the chilling legacy of the Zodiac, combining investigative journalism with compelling storytelling. Fans of true crime will find this exploration of the case both captivating and unsettling.

Lighter, Still Thrilling

In a more heartwarming direction, The Remarkable Life of Ibelin brings the inspiring story of Norwegian gamer Mats Steen to life. The documentary paints a vivid picture of Mats’s online persona, Ibelin, revealing the deep connections he forged within the gaming community despite battling a degenerative disease. Through a combination of animated gameplay, blog narrations, and interviews, the film showcases how virtual relationships can profoundly impact lives, shedding light on the power of community in both triumph and tragedy.

Fans of supernatural thrills can also look forward to Hellbound: Season 2, continuing the dark tale of individuals grappling with fate and moral dilemmas in a world where supernatural entities dictate their destinies. Additionally, The Last Night at Tremore Beach offers a thrilling Spanish series that promises suspense and mystery, making it a must-watch for fans of international storytelling.

Simone Biles: Rising Against the Odds

Simone Biles became a symbol of resilience and vulnerability during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games when, with the world watching, she made the difficult choice to withdraw due to mental health struggles. What the public witnessed was only part of her journey—a moment in an ongoing process of healing and growth. Since then, Biles has faced her past traumas head-on, embracing the work required to rebuild her confidence, mental well-being, and, ultimately, her gymnastics. The documentary captures this transformative journey as she courageously prepares to return to the Olympic stage, determined to showcase not just her remarkable athletic ability but her inner strength. For Biles, it’s more than competition; it's about rising stronger than ever to be the best version of herself.

Releases Ordered by Date

October 25