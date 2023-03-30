March is ending with a bang (and April is starting strong, too!). Here are all of the new shows, films, movies, and series that are coming to Netflix this weekend of March 31 – April 2, 2023.
New to Netflix this Weekend (March 31 – April 2)
March 31
Copycat Killer
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Henry Danger Seasons 4-5
Kill Boksoon
Murder Mystery 2 – Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reprise their roles in another comedy thriller where the two suddenly became a crime-solving duo. Originally meant to go on an anniversary trip to Paris, the two become embroiled in a mystery that turns their vacation into something more exciting.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 2
April 1
- 28 Days
- A League of Their Own
- American Hustle
- Battleship
- Beyblade Burst Quad Drive (Season 1)
- Blippi’s Adventures (Collection 7)
- Born on the Fourth of July Charlie Wilson’s War
- Conan the Destroyer
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Friday Night Lights
- Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series)
- Hoarders (Season 12)
- Hotel Transylvania
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- How to Train Your Dragon
- I, Frankenstein
- Inception
- Inside Man
- Invisible
- Marnie
- Matilda
- Norm of the North
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Over the Hedge
- Psycho
- Puss in Boots
- Safari
- Shark Tale
- Shrek Forever After
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- The Spider-Man Trilogy
- The Birds
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Trilogy
- The Land Before Time
- The Mauritanian
- The Negotiator
- The Thing
- Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (Season 1) – Not related, but if you aren’t that familiar with Thomas and Friends, and you’ve seen Bullet Train, then here’s a good starting point.
- Weathering
- Zombieland
April 2
- War Sailor (Limited Series) – If you were a sailor in the middle of the ocean when war breaks out, what’s your game plan? Watch as the sailor Alfred struggles for survival as war looms on the horizon with him and the rest of his crew stay unarmed and defenseless in the middle of the Atlantic.
