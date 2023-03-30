Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

March is ending with a bang (and April is starting strong, too!). Here are all of the new shows, films, movies, and series that are coming to Netflix this weekend of March 31 – April 2, 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend (March 31 – April 2)

March 31

Copycat Killer

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger Seasons 4-5

Kill Boksoon

Murder Mystery 2 – Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reprise their roles in another comedy thriller where the two suddenly became a crime-solving duo. Originally meant to go on an anniversary trip to Paris, the two become embroiled in a mystery that turns their vacation into something more exciting.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 2

April 1

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

Beyblade Burst Quad Drive (Season 1)

Blippi’s Adventures (Collection 7)

Born on the Fourth of July Charlie Wilson’s War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series)

Hoarders (Season 12)

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

Invisible

Marnie

Matilda

Norm of the North

Not Another Teen Movie

Over the Hedge

Psycho

Puss in Boots

Safari

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

The Spider-Man Trilogy

The Birds

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Trilogy

The Land Before Time

The Mauritanian

The Negotiator

The Thing

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (Season 1) – Not related, but if you aren’t that familiar with Thomas and Friends, and you’ve seen Bullet Train, then here’s a good starting point.



– Not related, but if you aren’t that familiar with Thomas and Friends, and you’ve seen Bullet Train, then here’s a good starting point. Weathering

Zombieland

April 2

War Sailor (Limited Series) – If you were a sailor in the middle of the ocean when war breaks out, what’s your game plan? Watch as the sailor Alfred struggles for survival as war looms on the horizon with him and the rest of his crew stay unarmed and defenseless in the middle of the Atlantic.



And those are all of the new shows coming out on Netflix this weekend. We’ve just released our article on what’s next for Netflix this month of April, and most of the shows that came out this month of March are still going to hang around for a little while more, so be sure to check those two articles out. For more stuff like these, make sure to check out ClutchPoints Entertainment.