It’s video game adaptation galore this month, and Netflix is getting two of those this weekend. Check out what’s new to Netflix this weekend of August 19 to 21.

As usual, we have to put this disclaimer here that we’re not responsible for any shadow releases by Netflix. So, our list below is only accurate as of 6:30 PM of August 18 Eastern.

New to Netflix this Weekend: August 19-21, 2022

August 19

The Cuphead Show! Part 2 – It’s the second season of the Cuphead Show, and Ms. Chalice is now a regular of the series, joining Mugman and Cuphead in their adventures and efforts to dodge The Devil’s henchmen.



The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)

Glow Up, Season 4

Kleo

The Next 365 Days

August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist the Revenge of Scar

August 21

A Cowgirl’s Song

BONUS: One more day we want to highlight this week is Thursday, because it also had significant releases. Here are the shows new to Netflix this Thursday, August 18:

August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3 – He-Man and the Masters of the Universe return for a third run, where He-Man and the crew has to face Skeletor in the inevitable war that has the fate of the entire universe hanging in the balance.



Tekken: Bloodline – A brand-new TEKKEN animated series will be arriving on Netflix this month of August, and this time it’s going to be rad. Follow Jin Kazama as he come into terms with his destiny, and the devil gene that he tries to escape but can never do as long as his family is around him. He has to fight for his own fate, but it won’t be an easy task as his fate courses through his veins.



And that’s it for all of the shows new to Netflix this weekend of August 19-21. For a full list of what’s new this month of August on Netflix, click here.