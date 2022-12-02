Brand-new shows are coming out this weekend on Netflix. Check out all of the new shows coming to Netflix this weekend December 2-4, 2022.
Disclaimer: This list should cover all new releases on Netflix this weekend as of December 1, 10:15 PM PT. Any shadow releases coming after may not be accurately reflected.
New to Netflix this Weekend (December 2-4, 2022)
December 2
Big Brother: Season 10
Big Brother: Season 14
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1
Hot Skull
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
My Unorthodox Life: Season 2
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol– an animated film that explores the true meaning of Christmas, miser Ebenezer Scrooge faces his past to change the future in this A Ghost of Christmas Past retelling.
“Sr.” – Robert Downey Jr. pays a tribute to his father in this heartfelt homage.
Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
Warriors of Future
December 3
The Best of Me
Bullet Train– Five assassins find out that they’re on a Bullet Train to Tokyo with seemingly disparate but essentially linked missions that they’ll all have to figure out to complete. Check out this action-filled film starring Brad Pitt.
December 4
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
And that's it for all of the new shows coming to Netflix this weekend.