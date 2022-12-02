Published December 2, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Brand-new shows are coming out this weekend on Netflix. Check out all of the new shows coming to Netflix this weekend December 2-4, 2022.

Disclaimer: This list should cover all new releases on Netflix this weekend as of December 1, 10:15 PM PT. Any shadow releases coming after may not be accurately reflected.

New to Netflix this Weekend (December 2-4, 2022)

December 2

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1

Hot Skull

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol– an animated film that explores the true meaning of Christmas, miser Ebenezer Scrooge faces his past to change the future in this A Ghost of Christmas Past retelling.

“Sr.” – Robert Downey Jr. pays a tribute to his father in this heartfelt homage.

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future

December 3

The Best of Me

Bullet Train– Five assassins find out that they’re on a Bullet Train to Tokyo with seemingly disparate but essentially linked missions that they’ll all have to figure out to complete. Check out this action-filled film starring Brad Pitt.

December 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

And that’s it for all of the new shows coming to Netflix this weekend. If you want to check out all of the great new shows coming out this December and the Holiday season, check out our article here.