What new shows on Netflix that are there to watch this New Year weekend? Check out these new shows to start the new year this 2023.
New to Netflix this Weekend (December 30, 2022 – January 1, 2023)
December 30
- Alpha Males – A fun deconstruction of male chauvinism where four middle-aged, mid-upper class male friends try to adjust to a world of women empowerment.
- Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2– Aunt Diane continues her trouble-making party animal ways.
- Secrets of Summer: Season 2
- White Noise – College professor on ‘Hitler studies’ Jack Gladney and his family’s comfortable suburban life is upended when a nearby chemical leak causes “The Airborne Toxic Event,” releasing a noxious black cloud over the region that forces the Gladney family to evacuate. This absurdist comedy-drama film brags a stellar cast, including Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle.
December 31
- Best of Stand Up 2022
- Lady Voyeur – A talented, voyeuristic hacker finds herself thrust into a dangerous investigation after her sex worker neighbor leaves for a weekend trip.
January 1
- The Aviator
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Blue Streak
- Brokeback Mountain
- The ‘Burbs
- Closer
- The Conjuring
- Daddy Day Care
- Fletch
- Forrest Gump
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Grease
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Jerry Maguire
- King Kong
- Leap Year
- Life
- Minority Report
- National Security
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Parenthood,
- Reservoir Dogs
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Road to Perdition
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- This Is 40
- Top Gun
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Twins
- Kaleidoscope– A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist that will net them $7 billion, but of course, backstabbing will occur. This very ambitious mystery suspense thriller will get everyone on their toes with the promise of something never achieved elsewhere before – you can watch the episodes of the show in any order as you’d like.
- The Way of the Househusband Season 2 – The wacky story of the once feared ex-yakuza member with a legendary status in the mafia world turned househusband returns for another season on Netflix.
- New Amsterdam
- Old Enough!
- Survivor
