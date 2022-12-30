By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

What new shows on Netflix that are there to watch this New Year weekend? Check out these new shows to start the new year this 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend (December 30, 2022 – January 1, 2023)

December 30

Alpha Males – A fun deconstruction of male chauvinism where four middle-aged, mid-upper class male friends try to adjust to a world of women empowerment.



– Aunt Diane continues her trouble-making party animal ways. Secrets of Summer: Season 2

White Noise – College professor on ‘Hitler studies’ Jack Gladney and his family’s comfortable suburban life is upended when a nearby chemical leak causes “The Airborne Toxic Event,” releasing a noxious black cloud over the region that forces the Gladney family to evacuate. This absurdist comedy-drama film brags a stellar cast, including Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle.



December 31

Best of Stand Up 2022

Lady Voyeur – A talented, voyeuristic hacker finds herself thrust into a dangerous investigation after her sex worker neighbor leaves for a weekend trip.



January 1

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The ‘Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Parenthood,

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

Kaleidoscope – A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist that will net them $7 billion, but of course, backstabbing will occur. This very ambitious mystery suspense thriller will get everyone on their toes with the promise of something never achieved elsewhere before – you can watch the episodes of the show in any order as you’d like.



– The wacky story of the once feared ex-yakuza member with a legendary status in the mafia world turned househusband returns for another season on Netflix. New Amsterdam

Old Enough!

Survivor

We’re going to greet the new year with perfectly awesome new shows not only this weekend, but for the entire week, next week. Watch out on this space or check out our Netflix category of articles later today to see our very own compilation of everything coming out on Netflix this month of January 2023.