This weekend, Netflix delivers a fresh slate of entertainment for subscribers, introducing four new titles that cater to a diverse audience, per Techradar. Leading the lineup is Back in Action, a high-energy Netflix original film starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Marking Diaz's return to acting after years away from the spotlight, the film immerses viewers in an adrenaline-fueled story about former CIA spies forced back into action when their identities are compromised. Directed by Seth Gordon, the film captures a blend of humor, action, and nostalgia, offering a thrilling Friday night watch. Even with early mixed reviews, fans of Diaz and Foxx may still find the film's dynamic duo irresistible.

Also arriving is the highly anticipated anime series SAKAMOTO DAYS. After a successful premiere last weekend, the show continues to explore the adventures of Taro Sakamoto, a retired hitman, and his newfound ally Shin. Episode two, set to release on January 18, introduces a new character and escalates the stakes. Viewers can expect gripping battles, clever tactics, and the emergence of Lu Xaotang, a mafia boss's daughter pursued by twin assassins. With its unique mix of action and comedy, SAKAMOTO DAYS is a must-watch for anime enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Beyond action-packed tales, Netflix’s weekend additions include fresh episodes of Love Is Blind: Germany, delivering heartfelt and dramatic moments for fans of reality TV. Rounding out the list is the third season of Young, Famous & African, a series that delves into the glitz, glamour, and personal challenges faced by African stars. Together, these releases underscore Netflix’s commitment to offering something for everyone.

Full List of New Releases

Friday, January 17

Back in Action (Netflix Original Film)

Love Is Blind: Germany (Netflix Series, New Episodes)

Young, Famous & African: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Saturday, January 18

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix Anime, New Episodes)

With a mix of films, series, and anime, this weekend’s lineup offers an array of options to suit every mood. Whether you’re diving into high-octane adventures or exploring emotional reality TV, Netflix ensures your weekend is well-stocked with entertainment.