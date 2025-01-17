The upcoming Narnia adaptations from Greta Gerwig will get a theatrical release from Netflix.

Puck News reports that Netflix will allow Gerwig's Narnia movie to play in about 1,000 IMAX theaters for three to four weeks. The first one will be released on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026.

Worry not, Netflix subscribers — it will be available to stream on the streaming service about a month later on Christmas Day. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home shortly after its theatrical release.

This is a big development for Netflix. They usually do not give their original movies a theatrical release at all. Given Gerwig's stature, it is not surprising that they made an exception.

Plus, the previous Narnia movies were box office hits, and perhaps Netflix is hoping for similar luck with theirs. The Lion, The Witch, & The Wardrobe made nearly $750 million worldwide on a $180 million budget.

The next two installments, Prince Caspian and Voyage of Dawn Treader, didn't make as much — they made $419 million and $415 million, respectively.

Greta Gerwig's Narnia movies for Netflix

Soon, the Oscar-nominated director Gerwig will direct two adaptations of C. S. Lewis's Narnia books. Presumably, the first movie will be an adaptation of The Lion, The Witch, & The Wardrobe, the first novel in the series.

This comes shortly after Gerwig directed one of the biggest movies of all time, Barbie. The movie follows the titular doll, played by Margot Robbie, after she begins questioning her mortality. So, she goes on a journey to the real world, along with her boyfriend, Ken (Ryan Gosling).

Barbie was one of the biggest movies of 2023. It grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office during its theatrical run. Barbie opened on the same day as Oppenheimer, creating the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon. Oppenheimer had similar success, grossing over $900 million during its run.

Even before Barbie, Gerwig was an acclaimed filmmaker. Lady Bird and Little Women were both well received by critics and fans and received awards attention.

It will be interesting to see her take on Narnia. The books are beloved by fans of Lewis, and the pressure will be on to nail it with the Netflix movies.