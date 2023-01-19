We’re back again for this week’s version of ClutchPoints Entertainment’s New to Netflix this Weekend. For this weekend of January 20-22, let’s take a look at all of the new shows, series, seasons, and films that are new to Netflix this weekend.

New to Netflix this Weekend of January 20-22, 2023

January 20

Bake Squad: Season 2

Bling Empire: New York – Wealthy Asian-Americans lead sophisticated lives in New York City. Between endless numbers and party nights, they show off their luxurious and rich everyday lives, along with their exciting wardrobes.



– Wealthy Asian-Americans lead sophisticated lives in New York City. Between endless numbers and party nights, they show off their luxurious and rich everyday lives, along with their exciting wardrobes. Fauda: Season 4

Mission Majnu

The Real World: Season 28

Represent

Şahmaran

Shanty Town

January 22 – Sadly, there’s no new show on Netflix this Saturday. Tough luck!

January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru – Discover how Gru came about and met the minions in this hilarious family-friendly cartoon movie from The Despicable Me.



– Discover how Gru came about and met the minions in this hilarious family-friendly cartoon movie from The Despicable Me. Narvik – On the frontier where Hitler tasted his first defeat, a soldier returns home only to find his wife hiding a secret from him.



And that’s all of the new shows coming to Netflix this weekend, but if you’re looking for more shows to watch this weekend, then be sure to check out the following new shows that came out earlier this week:

January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – Here comes another run for the animated adaptation of the famed horror manga writer and artist Junji Ito, as a collection of twenty different haunting tales are put on the screens of people’s homes on Netflix this month.



– Here comes another run for the animated adaptation of the famed horror manga writer and artist Junji Ito, as a collection of twenty different haunting tales are put on the screens of people’s homes on Netflix this month. Khallat

The Pez Outlaw

That ’90s Show – Following the success of That ’70s Show, we’re now headed to the ’90s. The show centers on Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, forming bonds with other teenagers as she spends the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty in Point Place, Wisconsin, 15 years after the events of That ’70s Show.



– Following the success of That ’70s Show, we’re now headed to the ’90s. The show centers on Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, forming bonds with other teenagers as she spends the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty in Point Place, Wisconsin, 15 years after the events of That ’70s Show. Women at War

Looking for more shows? Then check out the rest of the shows coming out on Netflix this January 2023. For everything else on Netflix, HBO, and Prime Video, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.