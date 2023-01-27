We’ve got new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this weekend from all over the world, from London to Johannesburg. Here are all of the new shows coming to Netflix this weekend of January 27-29, 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend of January 27-29, 2023

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 – The South African action drama returns to ask the question, ‘In a city where the stakes are high, what does it take to be king?’



– The South African action drama returns to ask the question, ‘In a city where the stakes are high, what does it take to be king?’ Lockwood & Co. – Highly anticipated British mystery fantasy series arrives this month and is definitely one to watch. A girl with extraordinary psychic abilities joins two gifted teen boys at a small ghost-hunting agency to fight the many deadly spirits haunting London. Among the different shows new to Netflix this month of January 2023, this one is definitely something you should look forward to.



– Highly anticipated British mystery fantasy series arrives this month and is definitely one to watch. A girl with extraordinary psychic abilities joins two gifted teen boys at a small ghost-hunting agency to fight the many deadly spirits haunting London. Among the different shows new to Netflix this month of January 2023, this one is definitely something you should look forward to. The Snow Girl – When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her.



– When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her. You People – A new couple and their families reckon with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations and generational differences.



January 28 – The sad part this week is that there aren’t any new shows coming to Netflix this Saturday.

January 29 – And Netflix really is kind of dialing it down towards the end of the month as they prepare for another bombastic release schedule for February. As a result, we don’t have any new shows coming to Netflix this Sunday, either.

