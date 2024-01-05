Last month's breakout KDrama gets its second part.

We're off to a good start this month with a healthy dose of new shows, films, movies, and series to watch on Netflix. Without further ado, let's get right into it!

What's New to Netflix this Weekend?

We've got a strong Friday night for your viewing pleasure, making sure that your entire weekend will be occupied with a heart-wrenching film about grief and losing a loved one, and a continuation of one of 2023's breakout Korean period dramas. Here are all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend.

January 5

Good Grief – A recently widowed artist brings his two best friends to Paris to cope with his loss, unpacking hard truths and unsettling secrets.

– A recently widowed artist brings his two best friends to Paris to cope with his loss, unpacking hard truths and unsettling secrets. Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 – Part 2 of the new Korean period drama set in the Spring of 1945 that was released in December 2023 revolving around a pair of a young man and a woman who are struggling for survival as they fight monsters born out of human greed.

January 6

The Florida Project

January 7

Unfortunately, there are no new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this Sunday.

And that's all of the new movies, films, series, and shows that you should look out for this weekend on Netflix. Next week, check back for more shows to watch. Check out the rest of the new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this month of January 2024.