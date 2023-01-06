By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Here are the shows that are new to Netflix coming this weekend of January 6-8, 2023. Check out the new movies on Netflix and series to binge.

New Movies and Series to Netflix coming this Weekend of January 6-8, 2023

New shows this weekend involves an Edgar Allan Poe film starring Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eye and the final season of AMC’s hit zombie series The Walking Dead. On local new shows, we also have Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld.

January 6

Love Island USA: Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld – This true crime documentary explores 1900s Mumbai and the struggle between those who keep the peace against those who disrupt it.



– This true crime documentary explores 1900s Mumbai and the struggle between those who keep the peace against those who disrupt it. The Pale Blue Eye – Early 19th century detective Augustus Landor is called in at West Point to investigate a series of murders, enlisting the help of Academy student Edgar Allan Poe, as the two try to unravel the mystery of what appears to be murders committed as part of a ritual.



– Early 19th century detective Augustus Landor is called in at West Point to investigate a series of murders, enlisting the help of Academy student Edgar Allan Poe, as the two try to unravel the mystery of what appears to be murders committed as part of a ritual. Pressure Cooker

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2

The Walking Dead: Season 11– The eleventh and final season of AMC’s The Walking Dead arrives on Netflix this month, consisting of 24 episodes.



Sadly, we’re not getting new shows on Netflix this month of January 2023 for this Saturday and Sunday, so we’ve got nothing to report on that front. Other shows coming the week after include VINLAND SAGA: Season 2, Sexify Season 2, and Vikings: Valhalla Season 2.

And that’s it for all of the new films, movies, and series that you can watch on Netflix this first weekend of January 2023. For more shows coming up this month, check out our article for January 2023 on what’s new on Netflix. Meanwhile, you can revisit the shows that we got for Netflix back in December 2022. For more on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and other entertainment articles, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.