During the gun training for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Guy Ritchie gave his stars very helpful advice. Eiza González reflected on the experience.
Speaking to Discussing Film on the red carpet of the film, González said Ritchie screamed during the gun training.
“I mean, I had a little bit of experience in the gun training prior to this, so it wasn't that bad,” she said. “My gun training was Guy Ritchie screaming, ‘Okay, pull it! Shoot left, right, down. That was basically my warmup and my shot and it's all on screen.
“So, you will tell me how was my training,” she added with a smile.
Eiza González's first collaboration with Ritchie came in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. While it's their first, it won't be their last. Coming up, González will also star in his upcoming films In the Grey and Fountain of Youth. John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, and Domhnall Gleeson will also star in the film.
Outside of her work with Ritchie, González is known for her star-making performance in Edgar Wright's Baby Driver. She subsequently starred in Alita: Battle Angel, Hobbs and Shaw, Bloodshot, Godzilla vs. Kong, Spirit Untamed, and Ambulance. She also starred in Netflix's 3 Body Problem from David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is Ritchie's latest war film. It's based on the 2014 book, Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII. In essence, the film is a fictionalized account of Operation Postmaster.
Henry Cavill and González lead the star-studded ensemble. Reacher star Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin also star in the film. The film's premiere took place on April 13, and Lionsgate subsequently released the film on April 19.
At the box office, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare grossed $9 million domestically during its opening weekend. It was the second-highest-grossing new release of the week, coming in behind Universal's Abigail, which grossed $10.2 million. Civil War ($11.1 million) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($9,455,000) also out-grossed Ritchie's new film.
Guy Ritchie's career
Guy Ritchie is renowned for his crime films. He made his directorial debut with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. He subsequently directed Snatch, Swept Away, and RocknRolla.
Beginning in 2009, Ritchie began his work in the Sherlock Holmes series. His first film starred Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law and grossed over $500 million at the box office. Two years later, a sequel was released and grossed over $543 million. A third film has not been released yet despite the box office success.
Subsequently, Ritchie would direct The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Disney's live-action Aladdin remake. In recent years, his work output has increased. He has directed The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and The Covenant before The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.
His upcoming films include the González-led In the Grey and Fountain of Youth. The former film will re-team González with her Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare co-star Henry Cavill. Jake Gyllenhaal and Rosamund Pike will also star in the film.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is in theaters.