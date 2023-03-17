The Ides of March has passed, but that won’t stop any of us from watching new shows with a bit of Little Caesar’s pizza to keep our bellies filled. Let’s take a look at all of the new shows, series, films, and movies on Netflix this coming weekend of March 17-19, 2023.
New to Netflix this Weekend (March 17-19, 2023)
This weekend, you’ll have to get all of your entertainment value from the shows that are coming out on Friday, as you can see below:
March 17
Dance 100 – Watch the competition between eight choreographers as they dance their way to a $100,000 prize. Will they be able to impress the dancers they design the dances for, who will also be their judges on who the best choreographer is?
In His Shadow
Maestro in Blue
The Magician’s Elephant – An animated rendition of Kate DiCamillo’s children’s book of the same name, The Magician’s Elephant sees an orphaned boy named Peter who is looking for his missing sister. A fortune teller tells him to find the magician with an elephant to find his sister, and so embarks Peter in a seemingly impossible quest.
Noise
Sky High: The Series – To remain independent of her father, who’s a stolen-goods trafficker, a newly widowed single mom joins her late husband’s gang of smash-and-grab thieves.
March 18 – Unfortunately, we don’t have any new shows, series, films, or movies to share with you this Saturday.
March 19 – No new shows this Sunday, either. Nice one, Netflix!
