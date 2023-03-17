Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

The Ides of March has passed, but that won’t stop any of us from watching new shows with a bit of Little Caesar’s pizza to keep our bellies filled. Let’s take a look at all of the new shows, series, films, and movies on Netflix this coming weekend of March 17-19, 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend (March 17-19, 2023)

This weekend, you’ll have to get all of your entertainment value from the shows that are coming out on Friday, as you can see below:

March 17

Dance 100 – Watch the competition between eight choreographers as they dance their way to a $100,000 prize. Will they be able to impress the dancers they design the dances for, who will also be their judges on who the best choreographer is?

In His Shadow

Maestro in Blue

The Magician’s Elephant – An animated rendition of Kate DiCamillo’s children’s book of the same name, The Magician’s Elephant sees an orphaned boy named Peter who is looking for his missing sister. A fortune teller tells him to find the magician with an elephant to find his sister, and so embarks Peter in a seemingly impossible quest.

Noise

Sky High: The Series – To remain independent of her father, who’s a stolen-goods trafficker, a newly widowed single mom joins her late husband’s gang of smash-and-grab thieves.

March 18 – Unfortunately, we don’t have any new shows, series, films, or movies to share with you this Saturday.

March 19 – No new shows this Sunday, either. Nice one, Netflix!

And that’s all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend March 17-19, 2023. For more relatively new shows, series, films, and movies on the platform, we also have a list of what’s New to Netflix for February 2023 and of course, for the month of March 2023. For everything else on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, don’t forget to check out ClutchPoints Entertainment.