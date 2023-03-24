We’re back for another round of new shows, films, movies, and series on Netflix. While there really aren’t that many notable new things to watch on Netflix this weekend, we’re still dishing out some recommendations for you. So read on for our final Netflix preview for this month.
New to Netflix this Weekend (March 24-26)
March 24
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Love Is Blind Season 4 – Love Is Blind returns for another season as another batch of bachelors and bachelorettes try to find love in a game show that is never ever based on looks.
March 25 – There aren’t new shows on Netflix on Saturday, and…
March 26 – Also no new shows coming this Sunday. But…
Other new shows to watch on Netflix this Weekend
We’re not going to leave you hanging with just one recommendation. Earlier this week, Netflix released the following shows as well:
March 20
Carol
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 7
March 21
We Lost Our Human
March 22
Invisible City Season 2
The Kingdom Season 2
Waco: American Apocalypse
March 23
Johnny
The Night Agent – A new spy thriller series based on Matthew Quirk’s novel follows the greenhorn FBI agent who spends the night monitoring a phone line in the basement of the White House, one that has not been seemingly used for a while. And when it started ringing, all hell breaks loose.
And that’s all of the new shows, films, movies, and series on Netflix you can watch this weekend. Since most of our recommendations have already been released earlier this week, you can go ahead and watch immediately without waiting. But if these recommendations are still enough, you can still check out the new shows that came out this month of March 2023, or check out what arrived on Netflix last month of February 2023. For everything else on Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney Plus, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.