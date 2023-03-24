Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

We’re back for another round of new shows, films, movies, and series on Netflix. While there really aren’t that many notable new things to watch on Netflix this weekend, we’re still dishing out some recommendations for you. So read on for our final Netflix preview for this month.

New to Netflix this Weekend (March 24-26)

March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Love Is Blind Season 4 – Love Is Blind returns for another season as another batch of bachelors and bachelorettes try to find love in a game show that is never ever based on looks.

March 25 – There aren’t new shows on Netflix on Saturday, and…

March 26 – Also no new shows coming this Sunday. But…

Other new shows to watch on Netflix this Weekend

We’re not going to leave you hanging with just one recommendation. Earlier this week, Netflix released the following shows as well:

March 20

Carol

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 7

March 21

We Lost Our Human

March 22

Invisible City Season 2

The Kingdom Season 2

Waco: American Apocalypse

March 23

Johnny

The Night Agent – A new spy thriller series based on Matthew Quirk’s novel follows the greenhorn FBI agent who spends the night monitoring a phone line in the basement of the White House, one that has not been seemingly used for a while. And when it started ringing, all hell breaks loose.

And that's all of the new shows, films, movies, and series on Netflix you can watch this weekend. Since most of our recommendations have already been released earlier this week, you can go ahead and watch immediately without waiting. But if these recommendations are still enough, you can still check out the new shows that came out this month of March 2023, or check out what arrived on Netflix last month of February 2023.