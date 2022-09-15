New to Netflix this Weekend (September 16-18)

We’ve got a lot of recommendations for shows new to Netflix this month of September, but we’ve only actually got a handful for this weekend. So, here are the shows you should be looking forward to this weekend of September 16-18, 2022.

Please do take note that there are still shows that Netflix could add without warning, so this article of ours is accurate only up to what’s been announced by Netflix by September 15, 3:00 PM Eastern.

New to Netflix this Weekend of September 16-18, 2022

September 16

The Brave Ones

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 – Just when you thought your childhood will start leaving you alone – Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 comes this month. The story of Bloom continues as she lives with other fairies in the Alfea College for Fairies. Meanwhile, the threat of the mysterious, ancient creatures called the Burned Ones threaten the very existence of the college itself.



I Used to Be Famous

Jogi

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 – Follow the post-show lives of your favorite Love is Blind couples in After the Altar. How are they doing now that they’re married?



Santo

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

This is the End

September 17 – No new shows on Netflix this Weekend, sadly.

September 18 – Yep, we meant this entire weekend. No new shows for Saturday, September 17, and September 18, Sunday.

BONUS: Since there are no new shows for Saturday and Sunday, we’re recommending these shows that came out earlier this week.

September 13

Colette

Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum

In the Dark Season 4

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Set in the universe based on the board game of the same name and more popularly the video game of the same name, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners give players a grittier look at Night City in the lens of an Edgerunner – a down in luck, forced to tight situations netrunner. For gamers, this is one of the most anticipated shows new to Netflix this September.

That's all of the shows new to Netflix this weekend of September 16-18.