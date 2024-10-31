November 2024 brings a variety of new originals and library titles to Paramount+ (sign up for a free trial!).
Classic movies like Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds and Good Will Hunting will be coming to the streaming service next month. Additionally, Martin Scorsese's iconic Goodfellas, starring Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci, will also be coming.
Paramount+ original, exclusives, premieres, and events coming
Below is the full list of Paramount+ originals, exclusives, premieres, and events coming in November 2024.
November 1
- The Dead Don't Hurt
November 17
- Landman (Series premiere)
November 19
- The French Montana Story
November 29
- The Agency (Series premiere)
Full list of library titles coming to Paramount+ in November 2024
Below is the full list of library titles coming to Paramount+ in November 2024. They are separated by day.
November 1
- ‘Tis the Season to Be Smurfy
- 3:10 to Yuma
- 48 Hrs
- A Boy Named Charlie Brown
- A Christmas Carol (1999)
- A Night at the Roxbury*
- A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
- A Thousand Words
- Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights
- Alfie
- All I Want For Christmas
- All the World Is Sleeping
- Another 48 Hrs
- Bad Santa
- Bad Santa 2
- Billionaire Boys Club*
- Black Snake Moan
- Blades of Glory
- Blinded by the Light
- Catch and Release*
- Chloe
- Christmas Eve
- Cloud Atlas
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Daddy Day Camp
- Death at a Funeral*
- Deck the Halls
- Double Jeopardy
- Eat Pray Love
- Election
- Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Everybody's Fine
- Faster
- Fences
- First Shift
- Five Feet Apart
- Flashdance
- Flight
- Free Birds
- Friday Night Lights
- Go
- Good Will Hunting
- Goodfellas
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Happy Christmas
- Head of State
- Home for the Holidays
- Hook
- Hotel for Dogs
- Ida Red*
- Identify*
- Inglourious Basterds
- Insomnia
- Joyeux Noel
- Just Mercy
- Last Man Standing
- Last Vegas
- Leap of Faith*
- Letters from Iwo Jima
- Like Crazy
- Looper
- Luce*
- Mad Mad 2: The Road Warrior
- Mad Ma Beyond Thunderdome
- Magnolia
- Michael Clayton
- Morning Glory
- My Cousin Vinny
- My Fair Lady
- My One and Only*
- No Strings Attached
- Noah
- Oliver!
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Out of Sight
- Paddington
- Pet Sematary
- Pet Sematary II
- Rounders
- RV
- Santa Stole our Dog!*
- Scrooge
- Shaft
- She's All That
- Siberia
- Snatch
- Super 8
- Surf's Up
- Taps
- Taxi Driver
- The 12 Days of Christmas Eve
- The Age of Adaline
- The Baby Sitters Club*
- The Dead Don't Hurt*
- The Dead Zone*
- The Duchess
- The English Patient
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Good Liar*
- The Guilt Trip
- The Honeymooners*
- The Hurt Locker
- The Infiltrator
- The Kite Runner
- The Long Kiss Goodnight
- The November Man
- The Prince and Me
- The Prince of Tides*
- The Smurfs Christmas Special
- The Social Network
- The Stepfather*
- The Terminal
- The Tuxedo
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Top Five*
- Tremors
- Two for the Money
- Unforgiven
- Urban Cowboy
- Vacancy*
- Wayne's World
- We Were Soldiers
- What Lies Beneath*
- What Women Want
- While You Were Sleeping
- Yours, Mine, & Ours
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno*
- Zookeeper
November 8
- Dream Horse*
November 13
- Pele: Birth of a Legend*
November 22
- Mr. Brooks*
November 26
- Pig
- Transporter 3*
November 28
- Chef*
November 30
- Clouds of Sils Maria*
- The Lovers*
