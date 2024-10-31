November 2024 brings a variety of new originals and library titles to Paramount+ (sign up for a free trial!).

Classic movies like Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds and Good Will Hunting will be coming to the streaming service next month. Additionally, Martin Scorsese's iconic Goodfellas, starring Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci, will also be coming.

Paramount+ original, exclusives, premieres, and events coming

Below is the full list of Paramount+ originals, exclusives, premieres, and events coming in November 2024.

November 1

The Dead Don't Hurt

November 17

Landman (Series premiere)

November 19

The French Montana Story

November 29

The Agency (Series premiere)

Full list of library titles coming to Paramount+ in November 2024

Below is the full list of library titles coming to Paramount+ in November 2024. They are separated by day.

November 1

‘Tis the Season to Be Smurfy

3:10 to Yuma

48 Hrs

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Christmas Carol (1999)

A Night at the Roxbury*

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

A Thousand Words

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights

Alfie

All I Want For Christmas

All the World Is Sleeping

Another 48 Hrs

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Billionaire Boys Club*

Black Snake Moan

Blades of Glory

Blinded by the Light

Catch and Release*

Chloe

Christmas Eve

Cloud Atlas

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Daddy Day Camp

Death at a Funeral*

Deck the Halls

Double Jeopardy

Eat Pray Love

Election

Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas

Ernest Saves Christmas

Everybody's Fine

Faster

Fences

First Shift

Five Feet Apart

Flashdance

Flight

Free Birds

Friday Night Lights

Go

Good Will Hunting

Goodfellas

Hacksaw Ridge

Happy Christmas

Head of State

Home for the Holidays

Hook

Hotel for Dogs

Ida Red*

Identify*

Inglourious Basterds

Insomnia

Joyeux Noel

Just Mercy

Last Man Standing

Last Vegas

Leap of Faith*

Letters from Iwo Jima

Like Crazy

Looper

Luce*

Mad Mad 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Ma Beyond Thunderdome

Magnolia

Michael Clayton

Morning Glory

My Cousin Vinny

My Fair Lady

My One and Only*

No Strings Attached

Noah

Oliver!

Once Upon a Time in America

Out of Sight

Paddington

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary II

Rounders

RV

Santa Stole our Dog!*

Scrooge

Shaft

She's All That

Siberia

Snatch

Super 8

Surf's Up

Taps

Taxi Driver

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve

The Age of Adaline

The Baby Sitters Club*

The Dead Don't Hurt*

The Dead Zone*

The Duchess

The English Patient

The Fighting Temptations

The Good Liar*

The Guilt Trip

The Honeymooners*

The Hurt Locker

The Infiltrator

The Kite Runner

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The November Man

The Prince and Me

The Prince of Tides*

The Smurfs Christmas Special

The Social Network

The Stepfather*

The Terminal

The Tuxedo

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Top Five*

Tremors

Two for the Money

Unforgiven

Urban Cowboy

Vacancy*

Wayne's World

We Were Soldiers

What Lies Beneath*

What Women Want

While You Were Sleeping

Yours, Mine, & Ours

Zack and Miri Make a Porno*

Zookeeper

November 8

Dream Horse*

November 13

Pele: Birth of a Legend*

November 22

Mr. Brooks*

November 26

Pig

Transporter 3*

November 28

Chef*

November 30

Clouds of Sils Maria*

The Lovers*

