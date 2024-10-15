During Game 2 of the NLCS between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, Paramount planted actors to promote Smile 2.

However, one of the actors accidentally broke character during a fly ball. It is hard to blame the actor, as a ball was hit high in the sky to fans behind home plate. Fans around them went crazy, and the actor did not want to get hit.

To the other actor's credit, they stayed in character through the entire moment. One fan joked under DiscussingFilm's post on X, formerly Twitter, that “this one might actually be real.

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers squared off in Game 2 of the NLCS on October 14. After an embarrassing 9-0 loss to the Dodgers in Game 1, the Mets came back and won 7-3 in Game 2.

The viral Smile marketing campaign

This is similar to the promotion for the first Smile movie. Fans may remember Paramount similarly planting actors behind home plate of baseball games.

At first, it was unclear what those people were doing. They could have just been really happy fans. And the actors did a great job of staying in character for the most part.

Somehow, it worked out. Smile was a box office hit, grossing over $217 million on a $17 million budget, according to Variety. Paramount green-lit a sequel, which is due to release on October 18.

What is Smile 2 about?

Smile 2 is a sequel to the first movie and follows a new set of characters. It follows a pop star, Skye Riley (Naomi Scott), who goes through several distributing experiences before she embarks on a tour.

The cast is largely made up of new stars, though Kyle Gallner will reprise his role from the first. Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, and Dylan Gelula also star in it.

Additionally, Ray Nicholson, the son of Jack Nicholson, stars in Smile 2. He previously had roles in Promising Young Woman, Licorice Pizza, and Borderline. He is perhaps best known for his role in the series Panic.

Parker Finn returns to write and direct the sequel. The first movie is a feature-length adaptation of Finn's short film, Laura Hasn't Slept. The short film premiered at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival.

Following the success of Smile, Finn signed a first-look deal with Paramount in 2023. Smile 2 is the first project to spawn from that deal. Smile was Finn's directorial debut. He previously directed another short film, The Hidebehind, in 2018.

Smile 2 star Naomi Scott is best known for her roles in Disney Channel projects like Life Bites and Lemonade Mouth. One of her first movie roles was in 2017's Power Rangers as Kimberly Hart/the Pink Ranger.

She would subsequently star in Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of Disney's Aladdin with Will Smith and Mena Massoud. Scott also starred in the reboot of Charlie's Angels, starring Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska. Elizabeth Banks wrote and directed it.

Earlier this year, Scott starred in Josh Gordon and Will Speck's Distant. Anthony Ramos and Kristofer Hivju also starred in it. Scott is also known for starring in Netflix's Anatomy of a Scandal.