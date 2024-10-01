Scary movies and more are coming to Paramount+ in October 2024 just in time for spooky season (sign up for a free trial!). Other highlights include Bram Stoker's Dracula and the Friday the 13th series.
Check out everything that is coming.
Everything coming to Paramount+ in October 2024
Below is the full list of everything coming to Paramount+ in October 2024. It begins with the slate of original programming coming to the streaming service.
Paramount+ original, exclusives, premieres, and events.
October 10
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp
October 15
- FBI True (Season 5 premiere)
October 24
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Final season premiere)
October 25
- Transformers: EarthSpark (Season 3 premiere)
October 27
- Lioness (Season 2 premiere)
October 28
- Ezra
- Treasure
Library titles
October 1
- 28 Weeks Later
- 30 Days of Night
- A Simple Plan*
- All About the Benjamins
- All the Wrong Ingredients
- Allegiant
- Almost Famous*
- Along Came a Spider
- American Psycho
- Amistad*
- Antlers
- Arena Wars
- Bad Behaviour
- Best Defense*
- Black Rock
- Bram Stoker's Dracula
- Buried
- Chaplin*
- Chocolat*
- Cliffhanger
- Coach Carter
- Colombiana
- Days of Heaven*
- Deliver Us from Evil*
- Desperado
- Divergent
- Django Unchained
- Downhill Racer*
- Dying of the Light*
- Eastern Promises
- Eddie Murphy: Raw*
- Elizabethtown*
- Enough
- Escape from Alcatraz*
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Fear (1990)
- Fido
- Finding Neverland*
- Flatliners* (1990)
- Fools Rush In
- Freedom Writers
- Fresh (2022)
- Friday the 13th (1980)
- Friday the 13th: Part II
- Friday the 13th: Part III
- Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
- Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Frozen River
- Galaxy Quest
- Gothika
- Hard Eight
- Heat (1995)
- Heaven Can Wait*
- Hell or High Water
- Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
- Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
- Hellraiser V: Inferno
- Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
- Hellraiser VII: Deader
- Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
- Hide and Seek*
- Hugo*
- Hustle & Flow
- Imagine That*
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Insurgent
- Jawbreaker
- Jennifer's Body
- John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.*
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker
- Juice
- Just My Luck
- Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events
- Life
- Little Women (1994)
- Love Story*
- Maggie's Plan*
- Marathon Man*
- Margin Call*
- Men, Women & Children*
- Mirrors
- Monstrous*
- Mud*
- Obsessed
- Oculus
- Once Upon A Time In Mexico
- Only Lovers Left Alive
- Orphan
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Pride And Glory
- Private Parts*
- Prospect
- Queen of The Damned
- Re: Uniting
- Resident Evil
- Road Trip*
- Runaway Jury
- Scary Movie 3
- Scary Movie 4
- School Ties
- Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders
- Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire
- Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster
- Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers
- Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy
- Scrooged
- Set it Off: Director's Cut
- Sleepy Hollow
- Smallfoot
- Snakes On a Plane
- Southpaw
- Spanglish
- Spawn
- Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
- Stephen King's Silver Bullet
- Stephen King's Thinner
- Stir of Echoes
- Surviving Christmas
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street*
- Swingers
- Team America: World Police
- The Belko Experiment
- The Blob
- The Core
- The Day After Tomorrow
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Gambler*
- The General's Daughter
- The Girl in the Pool*
- The Green Inferno
- The Hours*
- The Ladies Man*
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Little Vampire
- The Midnight Meat Train
- The Negotiator
- The Net*
- The Orphanage
- The Running Man*
- The Stepford Wives*
- The Truman Show*
- The Wash*
- The Wicker Man (2006)
- This One's for the Ladies*
- Three Days of the Condor*
- Training Day
- True Grit (2010)
- Universal Soldier
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- Vantage Point*
- We Own the Night*
- Weird Science
- Wild Eyed and Wicked
- Wild Things
- Willard (2003)
October 2
- Monster High: The Series (Season 1)
October 7
- American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special**
October 8
- An Oprah Special: The Presleys — Elvis, Lisa Maria, and Riley**
October 9
- Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 7)
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Wild Wheels Escape to Animal Island
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Big Rig to the Rescue!
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Racecar Adventures
October 13
- Tracker (Season 2 premiere)**
October 14
- NCIS (Season 22 premiere)**
- NCI: Origins (premiere)***
October 15
- FBI (Season 7 premiere)**
- FBI: International (Season 4 premiere)**
- FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6 premiere)**
October 16
- Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 11)
- Tyler Perry's The Oval (Seasons 1-3)
October 17
- Elsbeth (Season 2 premiere)**
- Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage (premiere)**
- Ghosts (Season 4 premiere)**
October 18
- Blue Bloods (Season 14 return)**
- Fire Country (Season 3 premiere)
- S.W.A.T. (Season 8 premiere)**
October 20
- The Equalizer (Season 5 premiere)**
October 21
- Poppa's House (premiere)**
- The Neighborhood (Season 7 premiere)**
October 22
- Tales of Tales*
October 29
- The Man Who Knew Infinity*
October 31
- Camp X-Ray*
Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. “**” indicates titles that Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can live stream from CBS.
To watch everything coming to Paramount+ in October 2024, sign up for a free trial here.