Scary movies and more are coming to Paramount+ in October 2024 just in time for spooky season (sign up for a free trial!). Other highlights include Bram Stoker's Dracula and the Friday the 13th series.

Check out everything that is coming.

Everything coming to Paramount+ in October 2024

Below is the full list of everything coming to Paramount+ in October 2024. It begins with the slate of original programming coming to the streaming service.

Paramount+ original, exclusives, premieres, and events.

October 10

SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp

October 15

FBI True (Season 5 premiere)

October 24

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Final season premiere)

October 25

Transformers: EarthSpark (Season 3 premiere)

October 27

Lioness (Season 2 premiere)

October 28

Ezra

Treasure

Library titles

October 1

28 Weeks Later

30 Days of Night

A Simple Plan*

All About the Benjamins

All the Wrong Ingredients

Allegiant

Almost Famous*

Along Came a Spider

American Psycho

Amistad*

Antlers

Arena Wars

Bad Behaviour

Best Defense*

Black Rock

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Buried

Chaplin*

Chocolat*

Cliffhanger

Coach Carter

Colombiana

Days of Heaven*

Deliver Us from Evil*

Desperado

Divergent

Django Unchained

Downhill Racer*

Dying of the Light*

Eastern Promises

Eddie Murphy: Raw*

Elizabethtown*

Enough

Escape from Alcatraz*

Eyes Wide Shut

Fear (1990)

Fido

Finding Neverland*

Flatliners* (1990)

Fools Rush In

Freedom Writers

Fresh (2022)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th: Part II

Friday the 13th: Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Frozen River

Galaxy Quest

Gothika

Hard Eight

Heat (1995)

Heaven Can Wait*

Hell or High Water

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

Hide and Seek*

Hugo*

Hustle & Flow

Imagine That*

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Insurgent

Jawbreaker

Jennifer's Body

John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.*

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Juice

Just My Luck

Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Life

Little Women (1994)

Love Story*

Maggie's Plan*

Marathon Man*

Margin Call*

Men, Women & Children*

Mirrors

Monstrous*

Mud*

Obsessed

Oculus

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

Only Lovers Left Alive

Orphan

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pride And Glory

Private Parts*

Prospect

Queen of The Damned

Re: Uniting

Resident Evil

Road Trip*

Runaway Jury

Scary Movie 3

Scary Movie 4

School Ties

Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders

Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire

Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster

Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers

Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy

Scrooged

Set it Off: Director's Cut

Sleepy Hollow

Smallfoot

Snakes On a Plane

Southpaw

Spanglish

Spawn

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift

Stephen King's Silver Bullet

Stephen King's Thinner

Stir of Echoes

Surviving Christmas

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street*

Swingers

Team America: World Police

The Belko Experiment

The Blob

The Core

The Day After Tomorrow

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Gambler*

The General's Daughter

The Girl in the Pool*

The Green Inferno

The Hours*

The Ladies Man*

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Vampire

The Midnight Meat Train

The Negotiator

The Net*

The Orphanage

The Running Man*

The Stepford Wives*

The Truman Show*

The Wash*

The Wicker Man (2006)

This One's for the Ladies*

Three Days of the Condor*

Training Day

True Grit (2010)

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vantage Point*

We Own the Night*

Weird Science

Wild Eyed and Wicked

Wild Things

Willard (2003)

October 2

Monster High: The Series (Season 1)

October 7

American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special**

October 8

An Oprah Special: The Presleys — Elvis, Lisa Maria, and Riley**

October 9

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 7)

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Wild Wheels Escape to Animal Island

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Big Rig to the Rescue!

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Racecar Adventures

October 13

Tracker (Season 2 premiere)**

October 14

NCIS (Season 22 premiere)**

NCI: Origins (premiere)***

October 15

FBI (Season 7 premiere)**

FBI: International (Season 4 premiere)**

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6 premiere)**

October 16

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 11)

Tyler Perry's The Oval (Seasons 1-3)

October 17

Elsbeth (Season 2 premiere)**

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage (premiere)**

Ghosts (Season 4 premiere)**

October 18

Blue Bloods (Season 14 return)**

Fire Country (Season 3 premiere)

S.W.A.T. (Season 8 premiere)**

October 20

The Equalizer (Season 5 premiere)**

October 21

Poppa's House (premiere)**

The Neighborhood (Season 7 premiere)**

October 22

Tales of Tales*

October 29

The Man Who Knew Infinity*

October 31

Camp X-Ray*

Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. “**” indicates titles that Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can live stream from CBS.

