Everything coming to Paramount+ in October 2024

Paramount+ original, exclusives, premieres, and events. 

October 10

  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp

October 15

  • FBI True (Season 5 premiere)

October 24

  • Star Trek: Lower Decks (Final season premiere)

October 25

  • Transformers: EarthSpark (Season 3 premiere)

October 27

  • Lioness (Season 2 premiere)

October 28

  • Ezra
  • Treasure

Library titles

October 1

  • 28 Weeks Later
  • 30 Days of Night
  • A Simple Plan*
  • All About the Benjamins
  • All the Wrong Ingredients
  • Allegiant
  • Almost Famous*
  • Along Came a Spider
  • American Psycho
  • Amistad*
  • Antlers
  • Arena Wars
  • Bad Behaviour
  • Best Defense*
  • Black Rock
  • Bram Stoker's Dracula
  • Buried
  • Chaplin*
  • Chocolat*
  • Cliffhanger
  • Coach Carter
  • Colombiana
  • Days of Heaven*
  • Deliver Us from Evil*
  • Desperado
  • Divergent
  • Django Unchained
  • Downhill Racer*
  • Dying of the Light*
  • Eastern Promises
  • Eddie Murphy: Raw*
  • Elizabethtown*
  • Enough
  • Escape from Alcatraz*
  • Eyes Wide Shut
  • Fear (1990)
  • Fido
  • Finding Neverland*
  • Flatliners* (1990)
  • Fools Rush In
  • Freedom Writers
  • Fresh (2022)
  • Friday the 13th (1980)
  • Friday the 13th: Part II
  • Friday the 13th: Part III
  • Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
  • Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
  • Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
  • Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
  • Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
  • Frozen River
  • Galaxy Quest
  • Gothika
  • Hard Eight
  • Heat (1995)
  • Heaven Can Wait*
  • Hell or High Water
  • Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
  • Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
  • Hellraiser V: Inferno
  • Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
  • Hellraiser VII: Deader
  • Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
  • Hide and Seek*
  • Hugo*
  • Hustle & Flow
  • Imagine That*
  • Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  • Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
  • Insurgent
  • Jawbreaker
  • Jennifer's Body
  • John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.*
  • John Grisham's The Rainmaker
  • Juice
  • Just My Luck
  • Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events
  • Life
  • Little Women (1994)
  • Love Story*
  • Maggie's Plan*
  • Marathon Man*
  • Margin Call*
  • Men, Women & Children*
  • Mirrors
  • Monstrous*
  • Mud*
  • Obsessed
  • Oculus
  • Once Upon A Time In Mexico
  • Only Lovers Left Alive
  • Orphan
  • Planes, Trains and Automobiles
  • Pride And Glory
  • Private Parts*
  • Prospect
  • Queen of The Damned
  • Re: Uniting
  • Resident Evil
  • Road Trip*
  • Runaway Jury
  • Scary Movie 3
  • Scary Movie 4
  • School Ties
  • Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders
  • Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire
  • Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster
  • Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers
  • Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy
  • Scrooged
  • Set it Off: Director's Cut
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Smallfoot
  • Snakes On a Plane
  • Southpaw
  • Spanglish
  • Spawn
  • Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
  • Stephen King's Silver Bullet
  • Stephen King's Thinner
  • Stir of Echoes
  • Surviving Christmas
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street*
  • Swingers
  • Team America: World Police
  • The Belko Experiment
  • The Blob
  • The Core
  • The Day After Tomorrow
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose
  • The Gambler*
  • The General's Daughter
  • The Girl in the Pool*
  • The Green Inferno
  • The Hours*
  • The Ladies Man*
  • The Legend of Zorro
  • The Little Vampire
  • The Midnight Meat Train
  • The Negotiator
  • The Net*
  • The Orphanage
  • The Running Man*
  • The Stepford Wives*
  • The Truman Show*
  • The Wash*
  • The Wicker Man (2006)
  • This One's for the Ladies*
  • Three Days of the Condor*
  • Training Day
  • True Grit (2010)
  • Universal Soldier
  • Vampire in Brooklyn
  • Vantage Point*
  • We Own the Night*
  • Weird Science
  • Wild Eyed and Wicked
  • Wild Things
  • Willard (2003)

October 2

  • Monster High: The Series (Season 1)

October 7

  • American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special**

October 8

  • An Oprah Special: The Presleys — Elvis, Lisa Maria, and Riley**

October 9

  • Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 7)
  • Blaze and the Monster Machines: Wild Wheels Escape to Animal Island
  • Blaze and the Monster Machines: Big Rig to the Rescue!
  • Blaze and the Monster Machines: Racecar Adventures

October 13

  • Tracker (Season 2 premiere)**

October 14

  • NCIS (Season 22 premiere)**
  • NCI: Origins (premiere)***

October 15

  • FBI (Season 7 premiere)**
  • FBI: International (Season 4 premiere)**
  • FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6 premiere)**

October 16

  • Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 11)
  • Tyler Perry's The Oval (Seasons 1-3)

October 17

  • Elsbeth (Season 2 premiere)**
  • Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage (premiere)**
  • Ghosts (Season 4 premiere)**
October 18

  • Blue Bloods (Season 14 return)**
  • Fire Country (Season 3 premiere)
  • S.W.A.T. (Season 8 premiere)**

October 20

  • The Equalizer (Season 5 premiere)**

October 21

  • Poppa's House (premiere)**
  • The Neighborhood (Season 7 premiere)**

October 22

  • Tales of Tales*

October 29

  • The Man Who Knew Infinity*

October 31

  • Camp X-Ray*

Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. “**” indicates titles that Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can live stream from CBS.

