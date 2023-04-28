While waiting for the Prime Video release of Air, the streamer has a long list of old classics and new films to feast on in the meantime from Freaks & Geeks to She Said — one of last year’s best films.

Coming to Prime Video in May 2023

May 1

MasterChef Mexico S1-4 (2015)

A Beautiful Mind (2002)

Amistad (1997)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig In The City (1998)

Babel (2006)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Biker Boyz (2003)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Bound (1996)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Carrie (2002)

Coneheads (1993)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)

Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Ghost Town (2008)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hamburger Hill (1987)

Hard Eight (1997)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Howard the Duck (1986)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Identity Thief (2013)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Leap Year (2010)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) — this is one of Wes Anderson‘s very best films about adolescent love. It’s hard to believe but this film is over a decade old now.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Reminiscence (2021)

Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)

Rumble In The Bronx (1996)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Face (2005)

Shutter Island (2010)

Space Jam (1996)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Doors (1991)

The Front Page (1974)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Rundown (2003)

The Shootist (1976)

The Terminal (2004)

The Wiz (1978)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

They Might Be Giants (1971)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

True Grit (2010)

Virtuosity (1995)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

May 2

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special (2023)

May 4

90210 S1-5 (2009)

Beverly Hills 90210 S1-10 (1991)

Dynasty (1981)

Freaks & Geeks (1999)

Medium S1-7 (2005)

Reign S1-4 (2014)

Sabrina: The Teenage Witch S1-7 (1997)

Tudors S1-4 (2007)

May 5

Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)

¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres (2023)

May 9

Till (2022) — another underrepresented film at the Oscars hits Prime Video on May 9.

May 10

La Vida Despues del Reality (2023)

May 11

Academy of Country Music Awards (2023)

May 16

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (2023)

May 18

The Ferragnez – The Series S2 (2023)

May 19

She Said (2022) — perhaps one of last year’s biggest Oscar snubs — at the very least, Carey Mulligan should have been nominated — She Said is a gripping film about the New York Times’ investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

May 23

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

May 26

Hohlbeins’ – The Gryphon (2023)

Violent Night (2022)

May 28

Top Five (2014)

May 29

Hot Pursuit (2015)

In addition to the new titles on Prime Video, Freevee has a lot of new titles coming as well.