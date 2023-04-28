While waiting for the Prime Video release of Air, the streamer has a long list of old classics and new films to feast on in the meantime from Freaks & Geeks to She Said — one of last year’s best films.
Coming to Prime Video in May 2023
May 1
MasterChef Mexico S1-4 (2015)
A Beautiful Mind (2002)
Amistad (1997)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig In The City (1998)
Babel (2006)
Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)
Biker Boyz (2003)
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
Blue Crush (2002)
Blue Crush 2 (2011)
Bound (1996)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)
Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)
Carrie (2002)
Coneheads (1993)
Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)
Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)
Darkest Hour (2017)
Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
Drillbit Taylor (2008)
Europa Report (2013)
Failure to Launch (2006)
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Fletch (1985)
Fletch Lives (1989)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
Ghost Town (2008)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Hamburger Hill (1987)
Hard Eight (1997)
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)
Howard the Duck (1986)
I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
Identity Thief (2013)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
Leap Year (2010)
Madagascar (2005)
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Meet Joe Black (1998)
Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) — this is one of Wes Anderson‘s very best films about adolescent love. It’s hard to believe but this film is over a decade old now.
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Patriot Games (1992)
Reminiscence (2021)
Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)
Rumble In The Bronx (1996)
Safe House (2012)
Saving Face (2005)
Shutter Island (2010)
Space Jam (1996)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
The Black Stallion (1979)
The Doors (1991)
The Front Page (1974)
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Quiet Man (1952)
The Rundown (2003)
The Shootist (1976)
The Terminal (2004)
The Wiz (1978)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
They Might Be Giants (1971)
Three Days of the Condor (1975)
True Grit (2010)
Virtuosity (1995)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
May 2
Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special (2023)
May 4
90210 S1-5 (2009)
Beverly Hills 90210 S1-10 (1991)
Dynasty (1981)
Freaks & Geeks (1999)
Medium S1-7 (2005)
Reign S1-4 (2014)
Sabrina: The Teenage Witch S1-7 (1997)
Tudors S1-4 (2007)
May 5
Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)
¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres (2023)
May 9
Till (2022) — another underrepresented film at the Oscars hits Prime Video on May 9.
May 10
La Vida Despues del Reality (2023)
May 11
Academy of Country Music Awards (2023)
May 16
Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (2023)
May 18
The Ferragnez – The Series S2 (2023)
May 19
She Said (2022) — perhaps one of last year’s biggest Oscar snubs — at the very least, Carey Mulligan should have been nominated — She Said is a gripping film about the New York Times’ investigation of Harvey Weinstein.
May 23
Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)
May 26
Hohlbeins’ – The Gryphon (2023)
Violent Night (2022)
May 28
Top Five (2014)
May 29
Hot Pursuit (2015)
In addition to the new titles on Prime Video, Freevee has a lot of new titles coming as well.
Coming to Freevee in May 2023
May 1
Casa Grande S1 (2023)
Taxi S1-5 (1978)
Numb3rs S1-6 (2005)
American Ninja (1985)
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1990)
Be Cool (2005)
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
Boogie (2021)
Bowling for Columbine (2002)
Eight Men Out (1988)
Get Low (2009)
Hoodwinked 2: Hood vs. Evil (2011)
Hotel Rwanda (2004)
Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)
John Wick (2014)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)
Kalifornia (1993)
Lee Daniel’s The Butler (2013)
Linsanity (2013)
Masters of the Universe (1987)
Monster Trucks (2016)
Of Mice and Men (1992)
Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)
Red River (1948)
Repo Men (2010)
Ricki and the Flash (2015)
Runaway Train (1985)
Scarface (1983)
Sherlock Gnomes (2018)
Soul Surfer (2011)
Stan & Ollie (2018)
Stigmata (1999)
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
The Dictator (2012)
The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
The Misfits (1961)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)
Uptown Girls (2003)
Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)
May 16
Elysium (2013)
May 19
Primo (2023)
May 21
The Monuments Men (2014)