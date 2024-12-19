Tyler Perry’s upcoming movie “Six Triple Eight” tells the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. This battalion was the only predominantly Black, all-female unit of the Women’s Army Corps that served during World War II. One of the women in the 6888th was an HBCU alumna, a graduate of Talladega College.

855 women, including three Latinas, made up the “Six Triple Eight,” whose main task was to cheer soldiers up by making sure they got their long overdue mail. By adopting the motto “No mail, low morale,” the unit demonstrated their dedication to maintaining communication between soldiers and their loved ones.

A critical need for postal workers in the U.S. Army during the war led to the creation of the battalion. Proud Talladega College alumna 1st Lt. Lillian W. Duncan, who earned a degree in English and social studies in 1937, was one of this trailblazing group. A huge backlog of 17 million pieces of mail was cleared, thanks in large part to Duncan's efforts, which provided a vital lifeline for numerous soldiers who had been separated from their families. Her leadership and commitment demonstrated the potential of Black women in a segregated military and helped close emotional divides.

Duncan remained dedicated to duty after the war. She rejoined the U.S. Air Force in 1949 as a captain, and when stationed in London and then at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, she kept breaking down boundaries. After receiving the Air Force Commendation Medal for her outstanding service, Duncan retired in 1964 with the rank of major. Her next focus was education, and she spent 15 years teaching social studies and English in Trenton's public school system. Duncan sadly passed away in 2010in her hometown of Talladega, Alabama.

Tyler Perry has rallied a starred cast for “Six Triple Eight.” Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Gregg Sulkin, Susan Sarandon, and Oprah Winfrey are in the film. The film was released in select theaters on December 6 but is set to make its streaming debut on Netflix on December 20.