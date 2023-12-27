Some new performers were just announced for the New Year's broadcast.

There are some new performers on the way to Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Cardi B and L.L. Cool J will also be performing.

According to Deadline, Cardi will be poolside at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. L.L. Cool J will rap before midnight in Times Square.

Cardi B and L.L. Cool J announced as performers at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

The news is a bit unexpected and short notice since it's only a few days until the big celebration for the arrival of 2024. Still, welcome news indeed for any fans of the musicians.

Along with the new performances, it was announced that the show will include commentary and comedy from Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Matt Friend, and Ms. Pat and Sebastian Maniscalco.

Other performers on the broadcast will include Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Loud Luxury x Two Freinds with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars, according to PEOPLE.

Seacrest has hosted the event since 2006, US Weekly reports. He even cohosted with Dick Clark, who founded the show in 1972. Clack passed away in 2012.

Regarding hosting the show, Seacrest mentioned a few challenges he has had.

“I have been stuck in the elevator getting up to the ball before,” he said. “That was a little stressful because they tell you to remain calm, and it's almost impossible. There are things that happen along the way that come together in the final seconds. [For example], performers who are not ready, but we try to make things up to say in the interim so that it look like we're on schedule.”

Be sure to check out Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Sunday, December 31, on ABC. It begins at 8 PM EST.