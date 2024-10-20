The New York Giants are suffering from key injuries on both sides of the ball, including star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux sitting out with a wrist injury. Thibodeaux's absence has opened the door for Azeez Ojulari, who rival executives now believe may be a player to keep an eye on.

With Thibodeaux eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 10, general managers are keeping an eye on Ojulari as a potential trade target, per Ian Rapoport. Ojulari impressed in the Giants' Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with two sacks in place of Thibodeaux.

A former second-round pick, Ojulari has 19 sacks in his four-year career entering Week 7 but has taken a back seat to Thibodeaux since the latter's introduction to the team in 2022. Ojulari reverted to the bench ahead of the 2024 season after New York traded for star pass rusher Brian Burns in the offseason.

Due to the elite tandem of Burns and Thibodeaux — who have combined for five sacks in the team's first six games of 2024 — opposing teams believe Ojulari is expendable once the Giants are back at full strength. Entering Week 7, the Giants lead the league in total sacks with 26 on the year.

Hobbled Giants team enters pivotal Week 7

As Thibodeaux continues to nurse a bad wrist in Week 7, the Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Aside from the linebacker, the team will also be without All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas, whom the team placed on injured reserve immediately after Week 6.

With Thomas sidelined from season-ending foot surgery, the Giants are deploying third-year Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle. Head coach Brian Daboll elected to play Ezeudu over Evan Neal despite the latter being the team's former No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thomas and Thibodeaux are the two most important players on injured reserve but nine other members of the team will be out for Week 7. Veteran corner Adoree' Jackson and return specialist Gunner Olszewski headline the group but All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence joins Burns as questionable to play against the Eagles.

The Giants are also the only team in the NFL currently without both their starting kicker and punter. Injuries to Graham Gano and Jamie Gillan on special teams exemplify New York's current injury state as the team had to seek free agency to temporarily add Greg Joseph and Matt Haack.

On a positive note, the Giants will get star rookie Malik Nabers back for the week after a two-game absence with a concussion.