The New York Giants took a considerable step back in their progression, as they were trounced by the Philadelphia Eagles 28-3 in Week 7. Star wide receiver Malik Nabers returned from a two-week absence nursing a concussion, but the spark of his comeback was dampened by the Giants falling behind early.

Nabers recorded four catches on eight targets for 41 yards in the loss, but it all came in the first half. He offered an explanation to his disappearance in the third and fourth quarter, and what the Eagles adjusted defensively to contain him, per Josh Alper of NBC Sports and

“I mean not really different. Watch the target tape, I was open,” Nabers said, via a video from the team.

Ahead of the rivalry matchup, Nabers was averaging nine receptions on 13 targets over the first four appearances of his career. The Giants slide to 2-5 with the loss, and Nabers addressed what needs to change as a team to get themselves on track.

“We gotta do a better job of just making plays and protecting the quarterback and trying to do our best to score points,” Nabers said. “Our defense was doing a hell of a job, playing a good game. But it’s hard when you’re going 3-and-out, and when they get back on the field, they’re tired. We gotta give our defense some time to get some breathers, so when they get back out there, they’re still playing at a high level.”

Nabers' performance was the worst outing of his bright young career, but the Giants have a bigger concern now, as Daniel Jones was taken out of the game prior to the fourth quarter when the Giants completely threw in the towel.

Malik Nabers' Week 7 performance against Eagles

Amid Saquon Barkley's return to MetLife Stadium, the Giants' clear game plan from the start was to feed their new playmaking rookie in Nabers. On New York's first play, Jones connected with Nabers on a 13-yard pass over the middle of the field. He then went right back to him on the very next play, though it fell incomplete.

After that, it seemed as if Jones and head coach Brian Daboll were trying to stretch the field to try and give Nabers a shot for an electrifying touchdown. But when the Eagles finally got things going on their first drive of the second quarter, the Giants panicked. The Eagles struck first, thanks in large part to Barkley's 55-yard run to set him and Philadelphia up perfectly for him to record a goal-line touchdown. And after another string of mishaps – a Giants three-and-out the next drive, and an A.J. Brown TD reception from Jalen Hurts – the Giants' initial strategy had faltered.

Nabers started the game on a high note, but it appears that the chemistry with his quarterback still has some growing to do. The duo had been clicking in recent games, but their Week 7 performance suggests that Nabers' recent gap of action may have impacted the rhythm more than expected.