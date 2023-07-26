The New York Giants enter the 2023 NFL season with high hopes after a successful 2022 campaign. The Giants finished the 2022 season strong and made a playoff appearance. This success has provided the team with momentum heading into the new season and a belief that they can continue their winning ways.

he Giants made the decision to retain quarterback Daniel Jones, showing confidence in his ability to lead the team. Jones showed improvement last season and will look to build on that progress in 2023. The Giants have made moves in the offseason to strengthen their supporting cast. The additions of tight end Darren Waller, wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Parris Campbell, provide Jones with more weapons in the passing game. These upgrades should help elevate the offense and provide a boost to the team's overall performance.

Even though they made some good offseason acquisitions, the question mark surrounding whether or not Saquon Barkley playing or not for the Giants will hinder their expectations coming into the 2023 season.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 7.5 wins: -106

Under 7.5 wins: -114

Why the Giants Can Win 7.5 Games

The New York Giants enter the 2023 NFL season with optimism and a desire to build upon their success from the previous year. While the over/under win total is set at 7.5.

While the Giants' success in surpassing 7.5 wins is not guaranteed, the momentum from the previous season, the retention of Daniel Jones, an improved supporting cast, and a balanced schedule provide reasons for optimism. However, they will need to execute on the field, overcome any challenges that arise, and perform consistently to achieve their goals. With the right combination of talent, coaching, and execution, the Giants have the potential to surpass the 7.5-win mark and continue their upward trajectory in the 2023 season.

Why the Giants Can Not Win 7.5 Games

The New York Giants face a challenging task in surpassing the 7.5-win mark in the 2023 NFL season. The Giants' schedule for the 2023 season is expected to be challenging.

While the Giants have made some additions to their supporting cast, there are still question marks on offense. The success of the team will heavily rely on the performance of quarterback Daniel Jones, who has shown inconsistency in the past. The lack of offensive firepower and consistency could hinder the team's ability to score points and win games.

The NFC East is a competitive division, with teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles expected to be strong contenders. The Giants will face tough divisional matchups that could make it challenging for them to secure wins within their division.

The uncertainty surrounding their star running back Saquon Barkley returning this season really could put a damper on the Giants' season. He amounted to the majority of the team's offensive production and alleviated a ton of the stress of off Daniel Jones' shoulders. Without his presence, this Giants' offense will take a major hit heading into the 2023 season.

While the Giants may show signs of improvement and have a balanced schedule, the combination of a tough schedule, question marks on offense, the competitive division, and the uncertainty surrounding Saquon Barkley make it unlikely for them to surpass the 7.5-win mark in the 2023 season.

Final New York Giants Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The New York Giants face a challenging task in surpassing the 7.5-win mark in the 2023 NFL season. The Giants have the third-toughest schedule in the NFL this season based on their opponents' 2022 records. They will face several tough opponents, including teams that had winning records last season. While the Giants have made some additions to their supporting cast, there are still question marks on offense especially with the concerns of Barkley not being with the team this season. As of right now with the contract disputes it doesn't seem a given we will see their star running back this year and if that is the case it's hard to expect them to exceed this win total and that is why I would lean the under 7.5 wins for the 2023 season for the New York Giants.

Final New York Giants Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 Wins (-114)