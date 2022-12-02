Published December 2, 2022

There’s a lot on the line in the New York Jets Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Playoff ramifications loom for each team. Ahead of the Jets-Vikings game, we’ll be making our New York Jets Week 13 predictions.

The Jets (7-4) are in more of a dogfight for a playoff spot than the Vikings (9-2). New York sits in the final AFC wild card spot while trying to fend off the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers (each 6-5). They’ll also be trying to gain ground or keep pace within the AFC East, where the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are each 8-3.

Jets coach Robert Saleh claims he’s got “too much crap to do” to worry about the AFC playoff picture but there’s no denying this game, and the five that follow, are huge for New York. The Jets are trying to break an 11-year postseason drought.

"When you're playing for something, every game's the biggest game."

The Vikings are running away with the NFC Central. The Detroit Lions (4-7) and Green Bay Packers (4-8) pose no threat in the division. But Minnesota is playing for the best record in the NFC, which would mean home field advantage in the postseason. They trail the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) by one game in the conference.

That said, let’s get to our New York Jets Week 13 predictions.

3. Adam Thielen, T.J. Hockenson will give Jets fits in passing game

All eyes will be on superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson when the Vikings have the ball. And when he’s lined up against Jets corner Sauce Gardner, that’s about as marquee a matchup as you’ll get in the NFL these days.

Jefferson will make some plays but look for Gardner to play him to a standoff.

Sauce Gardner on facing Justin Jefferson this weekend: "These are the type of games I love. I love going against the best."

That’s where wide receiver Adam Thielen and tight end T.J. Hockenson come in. These two are not as explosive as Jefferson but each is a quality receiver in his own right.

Thielen, a solid route runner with excellent hands, caught nine passes last week in a win against the Patriots. He has 54 receptions for 553 yards and three touchdowns this season. Hockenson has 52 catches this season, 26 in four games since being acquired from the Lions.

The Jets should be able to get pressure on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, so expect a lot of quick throws and passes of medium depth, where these two excel. Hockenson, in particular, should have a huge game going against the Jets linebackers and safeties, who have not been elite in pass coverage.

2. Mike White will be solid vs. Vikings, not quite as good as last week vs. Bears

Mike White was so good in his first start of the season last week that when he walked into his house after the game his wife asked, “Who ARE you?!” No doubt she was wondering who replaced her husband, the former third stringer, with the star who dazzled in a 31-10 win against the Chicago Bears.

He balled out.

It’ll be difficult for White to replicate his numbers from last week (22 of 28, 315 yards, three touchdowns). The Vikings are a better team than the Bears. Most importantly, Minnesota will pressure White much more then Chicago did. He’ll feel the heat from Za’Darius Smith (9.5 sacks) on one side and Danielle Hunter (7.0) on the other.

Look for White to be efficient and get the ball out of his hands quickly. Tight ends Tyler Conklin (the former Viking) and C.J. Uzomah should have big roles in the passing game this week.

But the Jets will be able to take some shots downfield too. Minnesota is 32nd in the NFL against the pass, so White will have opportunities for big plays with Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis.

1. The Jets will defeat the Vikings, continue success on road

This game isn’t going to remind anyone of the Jets’ 10-3 loss to the Patriots two weeks ago. Both sides are going to put points up in this one.

As good as the Jets defense is, they will allow 20 points for the first time since Oct. 30 and only the second time in the past eight games. But they will make enough big plays in a bend-but-don’t-break manner to keep it close.

This game will be decided by the fact that the Jets have the superior kicker in Greg Zuerlein (as opposed to Minnesota’s Greg Joseph). A late field goal will decide this one in the Jets favor.

Jets win 23-20 and move to 5-1 on the road this season.