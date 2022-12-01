Published December 1, 2022

By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

New York Jets fans were chanting Mike White’s name during his dominant performance against the Chicago Bears last week at MetLife Stadium. But when he came home after the game, his wife seemed shocked to see a star walk through the door.

“Who ARE you?!”

Funny line from Mike White. When he got home after Sunday’s dazzling performance, his wife looked at him and asked, “Who ARE you?” #Jetspic.twitter.com/QrKADNNUEq — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 1, 2022

Well, he’s Mike White. The people’s choice. The everyman who replaced Zach Wilson when the Jets benched their franchise quarterback. The new QB1 who completed 22-of-28 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-10 win.

In his typical self-deprecating way, White recounted the story for reporters Thursday. Quick with a smile and a laugh is part of who Mike White is.

“He’s a genuine, real good guy,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said earlier Thursday.

He’s a pretty solid NFL quarterback, too. And clearly a fan favorite and popular in his own locker room.

Mike White was asked about the importance of connecting with his teammates as a QB/leader, and I think his response gives a good window into why his #Jets teammates like him so much: pic.twitter.com/BLAaYRuhkS — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 1, 2022

To that end, Mike White spoke to the media after practice wearing a T-shirt featuring fourth-string Jets running back Ty Johnson. Those two have spent much of the season on the scout team. Coincidentally, Johnson broke out last week with a 32-yard touchdown run on the same day White played his first game in more than a year.

Johnson is a vocal supporter of White. When the backup QB had his first star turn last season, throwing for 405 yards and three TDs in a Week 8 upset win against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was Johnson who let the NFL world know just how much of a legend White is to the Jets.

“It’s Mike Effing White. Let’s just put it to bed, it’s Mike Effing White, alright?” Johnson said. “He’s a savage. He’s a dog. He’s an animal.”

#Jets QB Mike White meeting media … in a Ty Johnson t-shirt. Can see why guys love this dude 😂 pic.twitter.com/s2vWNcIP7a — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 1, 2022

He’s also a father of twins, a girl and a boy. The kids, and their mom, certainly help keep the grounded Mike White, well, grounded.

“When I’m in here, I’m Mike White the quarterback,” he explained. “When I go home, I’m Millie and Maddox’s dad. It’s so cool.”

It’ll be very cool if White continues to roll. The Jets (7-4) visit the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) on Sunday, looking to tighten their grip on a Wild Card spot in the AFC.