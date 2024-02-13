The Mets' third base position is the topic of much discussion.

The New York Mets finished 12 games below .500 last year adding to pessimism surrounding this year's team. Recently GM David Stearns spoke out on the prospective third baseman for his Big Apple based team and it has fans talking on X.

Stearns' team added a key player who previously played professional with the Padres and Yankees. Stearns dropped a hard truth on Yoshinobu Yamamoto's free agency pursuit.

The third base position is one that has been widely discussed recently, and now fans are wondering if Brett Baty will be there on Opening Day.

Stearns Speaks Out on Third Base Competition

The hot corner was manned by Brett Baty for the Mets last season and Baty turned in .242/14/51 hitting splits for New York.

Baty's position isn't fully secure heading into this season however according to Stearns, who spoke at a press conference.

David Stearns said the Mets will have “some level of competition” at third base but they’re confident in Brett Baty. He also mentioned Mark Vientos, Joey Wendle and Zack Short. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) February 12, 2024

Fans React to Baty News on Twitter

The prospects of Vientos, Wendle and Short in the Mets' infielder and the competition for playing time at third base drew comments from fans on X, most of whom appeared to be jaded Mets fans.

“If Joey Wendle is playing 3B every day, that's a big problem,” one fan said.

“It's definitely not Plan A,” another fan said.

“Plan Q, or at least it should be,” another fan added about the news.

The Mets' first spring training home game is set for February 24 against the Cardinals of St. Louis in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Tickets can be found by going to the Mets' website here.