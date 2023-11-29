PSG manager Luis Enrique has downplayed the controversy surrounding his team's late equalizer against Newcastle in the Champions League

PSG manager Luis Enrique has downplayed the controversy surrounding his team's late equalizer against Newcastle, likening the match to a “horror movie” despite securing a crucial point, reported by GOAL. The dramatic Champions League clash unfolded with PSG struggling to break down Newcastle's resilient defense, led by goalkeeper Nick Pope.

In the dying moments, PSG was awarded a penalty after an Ousmane Dembele cross made contact with the elbow of Tino Livramento, who was penalized for a controversial handball. The decision drew criticism as the ball initially struck Livramento's torso, sparking dismay from Newcastle players and fans. Kylian Mbappe converted the penalty, ensuring PSG's control over their qualification destiny.

Despite dominating with 31 shots, only seven of which were on target, PSG found themselves trailing due to Alexander Isak's earlier goal for Newcastle. Luis Enrique dismissed suggestions that luck played a role in PSG's salvaged point, defending his team's prolific goal-scoring record in Europe.

Responding to queries about the contentious penalty call, Luis Enrique emphasized the unpredictable nature of football, stating, “This is football, it is not basketball. One day the ball doesn't want to go in, and this is what happens. It's like the script of a horror movie, but I hope to finish first in the group.”

With this draw, PSG currently occupies the second spot in Group F. They will face Borussia Dortmund in their final group stage match, while Newcastle, sitting third, hosts AC Milan, requiring a victory and support from Dortmund to progress to the knockout stage. The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the ‘group of death' in the Champions League.