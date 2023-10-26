Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali is set to endure a 10-month ban from football activities, ending his season prematurely and dashing his hopes of participating in Euro 2024. According to Fabrizio Romano, the ban comes due to Tonali's involvement in a gambling addiction scandal, where he is reported to have bet on football matches, including those of his former clubs, AC Milan and Brescia.

Tonali's suspension is part of a broader initiative to combat illegal gambling within professional football, with another implicated player, Nicolo Fagioli, receiving a seven-month ban and an obligation to participate in an anti-gambling treatment program. Fagioli has also expressed his willingness to cooperate as a witness against compulsive and illegal gambling practices at certain non-professional clubs.

In Tonali's case, due to his affiliation with Premier League side Newcastle, the club's cooperation is integral in addressing this unique aspect of the penalty. Negotiations are ongoing to determine the logistics of how Tonali will serve his sentence in the UK.

One notable aspect of Tonali's situation is that, unlike doping sanctions, he will still be permitted to train with Newcastle and access the club's facilities during suspension. However, once a sentence is officially issued, UEFA must approve it, and Tonali will commence serving the ban.

As the verdict looms, Tonali may still have the opportunity to make his final appearance for Newcastle, contingent upon an agreement on the sanction once his guilt has been acknowledged. In the most recent match, the Magpies faced Borussia Dortmund in a crucial fixture of the so-called “Champions League group of death,” where Tonali made a substitute appearance, marking what may be his last competitive action for the season. The young midfielder's situation is a stark reminder of the consequences of gambling addiction in professional football.