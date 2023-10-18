Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is facing a possible three-year ban for betting on games as an AC Milan player. The Italian Football Federation launched an investigation and Tonali admitted to betting on Milan matches while he was a player, but insists that he never bet on games he played in.

Newcastle released a statement regarding the situation.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

“Newcastle United can confirm that Sandro Tonali is subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor's Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity.

Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities.

He and his family will continue to receive the club's full support.

Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.”

Tonali joined Newcastle in July after three seasons at AC Milan. The 23-year-old signed for a record fee for an Italian player, costing the Magpies more than $70 million. He scored one goal in his first 10 competitive matches with Newcastle.

This could be a disaster for Newcastle, a team in the Champions League who would like to continue its ascent toward Europe's elite. Sandro Tonali is one of the key cogs in Eddie Howe's squad and without him Newcastle's midfield will likely dip a bit in form.

Still, the Magpies are one of the most talented teams in England and should remain competitive without Tonali. What a mark this will be in the young Italian's career though.