It’s hard to believe that Taika Waititi is human. The man has multiple projects in development at a time and still finds a way to write, direct, and act. His latest directorial feature, Next Goal Wins, is set for a fall release date from Searchlight Pictures, who distributed his Oscar-winning film Jojo Rabbit in 2019, and we’ll catch you up on all that you need to know about his latest film.

Release date

Next Goal Wins is slated for a November 17, 2023, release date. Bear in mind that it is a Searchlight Film and it wouldn’t come as a surprise for November 17 to be the NY & LA limited release before expanding in the following weeks.

Who’s in it?

The film stars Michael Fassbender as Thomas Rongen, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, and Will Arnett — who replaced Armie Hammer in the film — and will also feature Elizabeth Moss as well.

What’s it about?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Based on the 2014 documentary of the same name, Next Goal Wins follows Dutch-American football coach Thomas Rongen (Fassbender) who must turn the American Samoa national team into an elite squad that will contend for qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

First-look poster

The first poster was released today and has a multi-colored bus that’s covered in Samoan flowers on a road, passing by mountains and trees. The bus is filled to the brim with presumably the entire soccer team, packed sardines (it looks like the trains outside of MetLife Stadium after a game). It also appears that Taika Waititi himself is driving the bus. You can check out the poster below.

Next Goal Wins will be released on November 17.