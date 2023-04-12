It’s hard to believe that Taika Waititi is human. The man has multiple projects in development at a time and still finds a way to write, direct, and act. His latest directorial feature, Next Goal Wins, is set for a fall release date from Searchlight Pictures, who distributed his Oscar-winning film Jojo Rabbit in 2019, and we’ll catch you up on all that you need to know about his latest film.

Release date

Next Goal Wins is slated for a November 17, 2023, release date. Bear in mind that it is a Searchlight Film and it wouldn’t come as a surprise for November 17 to be the NY & LA limited release before expanding in the following weeks.

Who’s in it? 

The film stars Michael Fassbender as Thomas Rongen, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, and Will Arnett — who replaced Armie Hammer in the film — and will also feature Elizabeth Moss as well.

What’s it about? 

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Based on the 2014 documentary of the same name, Next Goal Wins follows Dutch-American football coach Thomas Rongen (Fassbender) who must turn the American Samoa national team into an elite squad that will contend for qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

First-look poster

The first poster was released today and has a multi-colored bus that’s covered in Samoan flowers on a road, passing by mountains and trees. The bus is filled to the brim with presumably the entire soccer team, packed sardines (it looks like the trains outside of MetLife Stadium after a game). It also appears that Taika Waititi himself is driving the bus. You can check out the poster below.

Next Goal Wins will be released on November 17.