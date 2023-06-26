Ahead and through the 2023 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks are rumored to be fixated on a trade for Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

However, with the Hawks reportedly sending John Collins to the Utah Jazz in a deal that netted them just Rudy Gay and a second-round pick, it may be time to reassess the types of targets that Atlanta has legitimately acquire with players like De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela.

The Hawks are unlikely to acquire a player of Siakam's caliber from the Raptors.

Barring a major contract dispute between the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown, you can forget about him as well.

Even with Karl-Anthony Towns all being all but squeezed out of Minnesota, the Timberwolves will likely want more in assets than the Hawks have too, right?

Right?

1 Hawks trade to make after 2023 NBA Draft

The Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves both find themselves in interesting positions.

The Hawks, after looking like one of the most promising young teams in the league two years ago, have underwhelmed over the past two seasons. Drama surrounding their star players and head coaches, potential trades and possible firings, have been a black spot on what still fills like the brink of a shining era.

There are whispers of a potential Trae Young trade prior to the start of the offseason. However, with Young being the teams most dominant playmaker, their reluctance to move him is understandable despite a looming label as a coach killer. There also could be a power struggle going on between he and 2022 All-Star Dejounte Murray, who may have usurped Young as the vocal leader of the group in just one season.

Still, a school of thought says that if the Hawks can keep both of their All-Star talents and add to the roster, they could be in a great position moving forward.

For Atlanta, such a move could be trading for Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Between injuries and COVID-19, Towns has only played in 199 total games over the past four seasons. However, at 27-years-old, Towns is still at his physical peak, and will be through the bulk of his contract.

However, with a contract that large (about $257 million through 2027-28), his lack of availability and inconsistent defense has made many people wonder how long the Wolves will hold onto KAT.

That said, the time to trade Towns could be now, and to the Hawks.

Hawks-Timberwolves blockbuster trade

Hawks receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Nathan Knight, Josh Minott

Timberwolves receive: De'Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, Onyeka Okongwu

For the Hawks

Though it comes at the expense of talented players in De'Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, and Onyeka Okongwu, the Atlanta Hawks are the winners of this trade.

Adding three-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns to a starting lineup that'll include Young, Murray, and Clint Capela will allow the big man to focus on playing to his strengths. A career 39.9 percent shooter from 3, KAT can play his perimeter-oriented game, returning to his 2019-20 form when shot took 44.5 percent of his shots from deep en route to a career-high 26.5 points per game.

Especially with a pair of high-level facilitators in the backcourt in Young and Murray.

Whether Bogdan Bogdanovic or AJ Griffin were to complete the starting lineup, there would likely be enough firepower. However, with Griffin having the best 3-and-D upside, the soon-to-be second year wing could play a major role as the starting lineup's other 3-point specialist.

Bogdanovic could then operate as the sixth man, with rookie guard Kobe Bufkin also providing a spark off the bench.

(One last thing: Holding onto Murray in the event a player like Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown becomes available might be a wise move.)

For the Timberwolves

Anything less than a superstar might not seem like enough for Karl-Anthony Towns, even with an increasingly negative reputation.

Yet, considering the trade value that the Atlanta Hawks just received for John Collins, that the Golden State Warriors received for Jordan Poole, and what the Phoenix Suns received for Bradley Beal, the Timberwolves should brace themselves for a little less of an eye-popping package.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be happy to land Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okongwu, two talented young players on cheap and expiring rookie contracts whose Bird Rights they would control moving forward.

De'Andre Hunter is a tertiary volume scorer who can make an impact on both ends of the floor. Depending on how they view his fit alongside Edwards, they could let them grow together on the wing in a Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen-esque manner, with Hunter picking up primary defensive matchups and making simple but effective plays for his teammates.

Or Hunter simply be a difference-maker off the bench.

All in all, it's a trade that certainly makes the Timberwolves better defensively. It also gives Minnesota multiple players who have flashed as scorers over significant stretches.

A couple of players young, talented and on affordable enough contracts to be valuable trade chips as well, in case they look to move off of Rudy Gobert's contract.