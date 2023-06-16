One thing you can say about Karl-Anthony Towns is that he is not short of confidence. The Minnesota Timberwolves star recently made headlines after claiming that once he calls time on his career, he's adamant that people will look back on his legacy and say that he changed the game.

In terms of his current skill level, Towns also had some extremely high praise for himself. Speaking to Timberwolves teammate Patrick Beverley on the Pat Bev Podcast, KAT expressed his unwavering belief in his scoring prowess:

“If you tell me before, ‘We're gonna give you the ball, we're gonna let you call your plays, and we're gonna let you manipulate the game the way you want.' I can get you 40 any day,” Towns said.

"If you tell me before, 'We're gonna give you the ball, we're gonna let you call your plays, and we're gonna let you manipulate the game the way you want.' I can get you 40 any day." 🗣️ Karl-Anthony Towns (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/x7FnPTL3uL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To be fair to Towns, he once dropped 60 points during a career-high performance in 2022, and this is a clear testament to the fact that the Timberwolves big man is indeed more than capable of scoring in bunches. However, it is also worth noting that KAT averaged 20.8 points this past season, which is his lowest scoring output since his rookie year.

Based on his above statement, it seems that Karl-Anthony Towns is saying that the Timberwolves are holding him back in one way or another. It doesn't sound like he's complaining about it, though, with KAT clearly understanding the importance of team ball as opposed to individual achievements. After all, he also has an Anthony Edwards on his team, and the 21-year-old is also one of the top-scoring guards in the game today. Edwards has to eat too.