Late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is rumored to be featured in an upcoming installment in the WWE 2K franchise.

Bray Wyatt, the late, great WWE star may be honored in a future installment of WWE 2K. According to Better Wrestling Experience, an upcoming WWE 2K video game will be dedicated to Bray Wyatt's career. While the 2k game may not be WWE 2K24, fans can get their hope up for Bray Wyatt to be featured sometime soon.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24, 2023, from a heart attack at just 36 years old. He was best known for his tenures in the WWE from 2010-2021, and then again from 2022 until his death this year. Wyatt had been off of WWE TV since March after testing positive for COVID-19, which led to a heart issue.

WWE 2K has originated back in 2013 with the release of WWE 2k14. While most games have been released around Christmas, the more recent installments in the franchise have had a March release date. With WWE 2K24 set to come out in March, perhaps Wyatt will see a game dedicated to him next December as a tribute. 2k could also be keeping the next WWE installment's focus a secret for now. Maybe Bray Wyatt will see his feature come in next year's game after all.

Developers at Visual Concepts have been working hard to develop the next WWE 2K entry. Full body and face scans were done in September for superstars like The Rock, LA Knight, IYO SKY, Rey Mysterio, Austin Theory, Asuka, and many more. New voice lines were also recorded, to continue with WWE's entertaining gameplay atmosphere.

Bray Wyatt will get his flowers from WWE 2K at some point in the near future. Fans can be happy to know that the late star's legacy will live on through gaming.

