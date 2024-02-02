Dive into the legal saga as Hungarian woman Gabriella Gaspar seeks paternity confirmation from football icon Neymar for her daughter.

In a legal twist, Hungarian woman Gabriella Gaspar has taken football star Neymar to a Brazilian court, seeking confirmation of his paternity for her 10-year-old daughter through a DNA test. Currently residing in Hungary with her daughter, Gaspar filed a civil petition in the family court of Sao Paulo, requesting monthly child support of approximately $32,500. The paternity suit sheds light on an alleged relationship between Gaspar, a former model, and Neymar during a match in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, where he played for the Brazilian team against Bolivia.

Despite their fleeting connection, Gaspar claims she has been trying to contact Neymar for over a decade, including sending a letter to the Neymar Institute, with no success. The lawsuit underscores the challenges faced by Gaspar in raising her daughter without any support.

Gabriella Gaspar is seeking not only confirmation of paternity but also financial compensation, demanding 160,000 Brazilian real per month ($32,500) for child support. Additionally, she is asking for an additional sum of about 20 million real for the past 10 years she had to raise her daughter without any assistance.

Gaspar's lawyer, Angelo Carbone, emphasized the situation's urgency, highlighting the child's fear for her safety amid growing public awareness of her connection to Neymar. Carbone stated, “The girl needs it, and she is afraid. Everyone knows that she is Neymar’s daughter and is afraid of being kidnapped.”

Neymar, currently in Brazil recovering from a knee injury, has two children, Davi Lucca and Mavie, from previous relationships with social media influencer Carol Dantas and model Bruna Biancardi, respectively. The paternity suit adds a new layer of complexity to Neymar's off-field challenges as the legal proceedings unfold, bringing attention to the personal aspects of the football star's life.