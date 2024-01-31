Discover the drama surrounding Neymar's response to weight criticism as Al Hilal sidelines the Brazilian forward for the rest of the season.

Brazilian sensation Neymar has defiantly responded to critics who suggested he gained weight during his rehabilitation from a knee injury, addressing the speculation with a treadmill workout video. The Al Hilal forward, who sustained the injury while representing Brazil, faces a new twist in his Saudi adventure as the club decides to remove him from the squad for the rest of the season, creating space for the arrival of Brazilian full-back Renan Lodi.

The controversy around Neymar's physique emerged after an image circulated online, prompting the 31-year-old to hit back in the video, stating, “Okay, overweight. But fat? I don't think so! Take it, haters! Give it up or run away!” Despite his response, Al Hilal has opted to sideline Neymar for the remainder of the campaign, which adds uncertainty to his future in the Middle East.

🚨😳 Neymar responding to people online saying he's is overweight: "Okay, overweight. But fat? I don't think so! Take it, haters! Give it up or run away!" pic.twitter.com/Pf8Df1djav — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) January 30, 2024

This strategic decision allows Al Hilal to register Renan Lodi in the squad, showcasing the club's commitment to building a competitive team. With a serious knee injury keeping him out for the rest of the season, Neymar faces a pivotal moment as Al Hilal must decide whether to re-register him for the 2024-25 season.

The Brazilian's Al Hilal contract, initially set to extend until June 2025 with an option for an additional year, is now in question. The club's acquisition of notable overseas players like Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic further complicates Neymar's standing within the squad.

As the saga unfolds, Neymar's future in Saudi Arabia remains uncertain, adding an unexpected chapter to his Al Hilal journey. The weight controversy, coupled with squad decisions, introduces a new layer of complexity to Neymar's tenure, making his return to the squad at the end of the season a pivotal moment that could shape the course of his Saudi football adventure.