In a setback for Brazilian football fans, Neymar, the flamboyant Brazilian superstar, will miss the 2024 Copa America due to a knee injury sustained during international duty in October, reported by GOAL. The injury, a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, led to surgery in November, with hopes initially high for a potential comeback in time for the summer tournament. However, those aspirations have been dashed by Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who performed the surgery.

Lasmar cautioned against rushing Neymar's return, emphasizing the importance of patience in the recovery process. He stated, “It's too early. There's no point in skipping steps to recover sooner and taking unnecessary risks. Our expectation is that he will be prepared to return at the start of the 2024 season in Europe, which is August.”

As the all-time leading scorer for the Selecao with 79 goals in 128 appearances, Neymar's absence will undoubtedly be felt. However, Brazil boasts a formidable array of attacking talent, including Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Gabriel Jesus, Lucas Paqueta, Gabriel Martinelli, and Richarlison.

Despite the setback, Brazil is not short of quality options as they head into the tournament. The team, led by Fernando Diniz, will navigate Group D against Colombia, Paraguay, and either Costa Rica or Honduras. Brazil aims to bounce back after falling to Argentina in the 2021 Copa America final.

Fans eager to witness Neymar's return to action will need to exercise patience, with the expected comeback set for August. In the meantime, Brazil faces the challenge of Copa America without their star player, starting with a friendly against Mexico on June 8, followed by the first tournament game scheduled for June 24. The football world awaits Brazil's strategy and performance in Neymar's absence, hoping for a triumphant return in the upcoming season.